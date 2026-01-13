Nick's Kōrero

On a positive note. I love that song . I had it on high rotation on my then MP3 player last time I was in Berlin. They don't lock up Brian Tamaki's lot because they serve a function to this right-wing government just as David Seymore does. They get to express the same racist rhetoric in public and be damned for it that, which the governing parties agrees with, they just dont want to admit to it. Hobson's choice, removal of te reo, RSB. Blame the Maori, blame the immigrants (even though most of us are), all of this straight out of the Trump playbook. All are using the social media algorithms that promote division and loop in thinking patterns to amplify the 1% views.

Hmm - thinking about mysogynistic trolls. I see them on farcebook, too, and where I can I check to see what can be found out about them. Sometimes, they haven't hidden all details of their identity. Do trolls like being exposed for who they really are?

