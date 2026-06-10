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Keith Simes's avatar
Keith Simes
1d

I’m really annoyed that a big hunk of the msm don’t discuss the (excellent) policy but focus on the ‘first new policy since whenever’. Coalition sycophants?

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Maree's avatar
Maree
1d

I find it very sad that some are saying ‘oh it only benefits those in the city, bigger towns etc, not me’. What happened to just being happy for those people. It doesn’t benefit me, but I am happy for anyone that gets help with this cost of living crisis.

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