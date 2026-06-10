Down around the corner

Half a mile from here

You see them long trains runnin'

And you watch them disappear

Songwriters: Tom Johnston.

Political parties tend to favour those who vote for them; it’s a sad reality that pits one group against another in a quest for power rather than considering the country as a whole. At Fieldays this week, the contrast is there for all to see: town vs country.

National still pretends to be a party of farmers, bringing shiny gumboots and blank cheques, even though this latest incarnation of the cabinet would be far more comfortable in a boardroom than a milking shed. When the opposition introduces a policy that benefits other communities, they cry foul. The coalition makes cuts in our cities while boasting to those in the country that they’re “getting the job done.”

On the other hand, Labour have shown they will listen to farmers, with the understanding that, should they be elected, it will be their job to support all Kiwis.

As for ACT, I can only imagine they’re off brunching with Billionaires, the group they favour, while NZ First seem to play on a new division every other week. So while Winston might talk a good economic game, if you think a return to Muldoon’s controlled economy is what we need, they’re more focused on constituents’ private parts.

This morning on TVNZ’s Breakfast, the usual political panel of Chris Bishop and Kieran McAnulty spoke with Tova.

There was a bit of banter to start with, about a debate the previous evening on whether it was better to grow up in the city or the countryside. Most of the mirth centred on Kieran turning up, thinking he was advocating for the rural team, being a country lad, only to find he was arguing for the city lifestyle and actually winning.

It is obvious that Bishop enjoys the company of McAnulty; it must be a pleasant change for him to spend time with someone who has a sense of humour.

Chris Bishop. Photo: https://x.com/NZNationalParty

Chris even suggested that McAnulty was being too modest in describing his performance, saying he had done well in support of the Rural Support Trust. Kieran recalled his mother working for the Trust and the support the organisation provided during Cyclone Gabrielle.

For a cynical old dreamer, it was nice to see the camaraderie, as they said positively that all the political parties had been part of it. Tova pushed it too far by suggesting we should see more of that, which rather killed the mood.

Bishop admitted there had been jokes at Tova’s expense, as well as at the expense of various leaders, but quite rightly declined to say what they were. It’s important that people can come together for an event like this without recordings being circulated or leaked to the media to embarrass them. Both men agreed that what was suitable for an after-dinner debate was not appropriate for early-morning television.

Tova said National were splashing the cash at Fieldays, and she asked Bishop whether they had the farming vote stitched up. He said the PM, Nicola, and half the cabinet were there; I couldn’t recall any other event that had attracted such strong government attendance.

“With their brand-new swandris that haven’t had a flick of mud in their lives,” Tova grinned. Bishop said he deliberately didn’t do that and didn't have the brand-new red bands on either. He said he wasn’t a farmer and, surprisingly, his threshold for looking ridiculous was higher than his colleagues’, who looked ridiculous despite his claim that Nicola could pull it off because “she used to work for Fonterra”.

Economic Growth Minister Nicola Willis at Fieldays. Photo: RNZ.

Labour’s Public Transport Policy.

They moved to Labour’s announcement, which “puts a $20-a-week cap on public transport, $10 outside main centres.” Tova asked whether there would be stealth taxes or levy increases to pay for it.

Kieran explained that it would come from the Land Transport Fund (LTF) and would amount to less than one per cent of the fund. It seemed reasonable to me that we spend at least 1% of the fund on public transport. McAnulty said it’s going to make a material difference to thousands of New Zealanders. He’s right; this will be a boon for low-paid workers, students, and everyone who uses public transport, and it’s not just in the big cities.

Kieran gave an example from his Wairarapa home, where people are paying $500 a month to get to Wellington. He said that if Labour get in, they’ll be paying $20 per week, quoting a constituent who said, “this would be a game changer for our household budget”.

A game-changer for household budgets; that’s what we’ve been waiting to hear from Labour, and they have delivered with a far-reaching, ambitious policy that will make a positive impact on our country and on many people’s lives.

Can I get a “Hell, yeah!”?

Chris Hipkins. Photo: https://www.facebook.com/chrishipkinsmp/

Asked what he thought, Bishop blathered on about giving people free money, saying they’re going to like it, which seems to be their go-to line. He ignored the fact that they’re quite happy to do just that if it helps the rural sector. He ran the line that it would cost a lot more, or people would save a lot less than advertised. To be fair, Mr Bishop knows a thing or two about that over-promising, having been National campaign manager back in 2023.

Chris looked like an unenthusiastic salesman, pushing the line that it wouldn’t deliver, without offering any evidence, while no doubt being aware that his constituents in the Hutt would benefit greatly from such a policy.

Kieran was on top form. Is he ever not?

McAnulty said, “The government saying the LTF is oversubscribed is not the win they think it is. What they’re actually saying is that they’ve promised more than they can fund. There is a $30b hole in the roads of national significance that they don’t yet know how they’re going to pay for, and then they’re going to turn around and criticise us for allocating less than one per cent of the LTF, which is entirely appropriate for a government to do. We are prioritising that small element of that fund to provide material cost-of-living assistance to people.”

Bishop continued with the line that Labour’s spending was unacceptable even as National rolled out expenditure, yesterday announcing, “$59 million from the Government going into six commercial projects across dairy, sheep and beef, horticulture, forestry, whenua Māori, and aquaculture.”

Welfare for the commercial sector under National, but nothing for the people who are struggling as a result of their economic “plan”.

On hearing news of the policy, I posted:

Bloody love Labour's policy of capping public transport costs at $20 a week. Awesome to have a compelling policy to get people out of cars and help those dependent on public transport. Worth the wait!

Josephine commented, “It’s a brilliant policy from Labour, both for people and planet.”

Brian said, “You know Labour are on to something good when the Nats send in their attack elf to give it the Code Brown.” Here he is, and he was an angry elf:

Look at the state of him, time for the annual shave, young Simeon.

As for his claims about running deficits and increasing borrowing, they might sound a lot scarier if National hadn’t done the same thing, but the truth is we owe more money now than when the coalition came to power. Silly elf, it was an odd choice to appoint a campaign manager who lacks any charisma or personality.

Wayne posted the following AI image, which summed things up:

Chris Hipkins said, “This is real cost-of-living relief. It means cheaper commutes, more money left at the end of the week, and a public transport system that works for everyone.”

We need our agricultural sector to succeed, just as we do for all the industries that export our products and services. We spend a lot on building and maintaining smaller highways and country roads that our farming community needs, and that is right. But so too is the objective of getting city folks out of cars.

National will happily pour money into the rural sector in the expectation of votes, but I guess they see slim pickings among urban voters who use public transport. We need a government that cares about all sectors.

We urbanites create pollution on our motorways and traffic-clogged arteries; getting more people onto electric buses and trains benefits us all; it’s a no-brainer for efficiency, reducing our dependence on fossil fuels and the need to build more roads.

I have confidence that a Labour/Greens coalition will seek to look after all NZers, rather than trading one group against another for political gain, whereas National seem only interested in those they think they can gain from.

What sort of New Zealand do you want?

Have a good Thursday, folks. I’ll write a separate newsletter about our trip along the Forgotten Highway to Whangamōmona in the next few days.

Ngā mihi,

Nick.

To end today, it’s those Doobie Brothers with Long Train Running.