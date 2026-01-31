There is a blue one who can't accept the green one

For living with a fat one, trying to be a skinny one

And different strokes for different folks

And so on and so on and Scooby-Dooby-Doo

Songwriter: Sylvester Stewart

A diminishing flock.

Once upon a time, there was a small-time snake-oil salesman who would gather his congregation on a Sunday and have them throw money at his feet. It was a highly lucrative arrangement for some time, but eventually a few problems arose.

Firstly, he’d sold himself as God’s representative on Earth, but recent work by JC, that’s John Campbell, cast doubt on his good works and tended to suggest he was mostly in it for the money and using his flock as an ATM. People asked if his intimidating behaviour was at odds with the principles he theoretically stood for.

The Tamakis. Photo: RNZ.

Secondly, fewer people believed in God these days, and without that necessary ingredient, Tamaki just sounded like an angry lunatic, imploring people with little money to give him what they could ill afford.

Worse still, even with the remaining number who still believed in God, an increasing number believed in a different one, some even believed in multiple gods, and none of these other religions seemed to have a place for a charlatan like Brian.

To top it all off, Mr Tamaki had ambitions beyond pastoring to the faithful. He yearned for a high-profile role, one that other people would listen to. He even made a couple of attempts to get into parliament, but sadly, they ended in disaster because of Brian’s tendency to massively overestimate his support.

So what was he to do?

True Patriots of New Zealand.

Brian decided to start a new movement; he already had Destiny Church, The Freedoms & Rights Coalition, and ManUp, now he’d have one which seemed to be based on a New Zealand First manifesto.

True Patriots of New Zealand - “a movement standing against globalism, mass immigration, and woke ideology”.

Exclusionary and bigoted views far from the teaching of any religion, although their mission statement is, “We fight for a free, Christian New Zealand — bold, united, and unapologetic.”

Having taken the Tamaki show on the road by pushing people over in libraries for daring to read books to children, or angrily confronting those of other religions who were hurting no one, Brian said, let us start a wider movement. One where we tell people what religion they’re allowed to follow, which people we want here, and what flags they’re allowed to fly.

To get his message across, Brian said, “Let’s take to the bridge, that will get lots of coverage.” But the Police said, “Yeah, nah, there aren’t enough of you, we’re not closing the Harbour Bridge for you lot, why don’t you just use your powers, part the Waitemata, and walk across the seafloor?”

Or I imagine they would have if they could, and mostly they just said, “No, and now you’re wrecked it for everyone, no more marches over the bridge.”

A walk in the park.

And so it was that the day arrived, yesterday, and Brian and his self-proclaimed patriots assembled, ready to ignore law enforcement and cross the bridge anyway.

Some were old timers, there to intimidate people aggressively into supporting their God, but others were just there for the racism. A nice outing on a summer day to shout slogans against migrants, what could be more patriotic than that?

So how did they go? Well..

The crook of Destiny

He had a few bellends

He marched them up to the Harbour Bridge

And he marched them back again.

The police turned them back; the Patriots were defeated, and all that remained was a fishing tale, with quibbling over the size of the crowd. The NZ Herald somewhat generously estimated 800 people, whereas Brian Tamaki demonstrated his penchant for exaggeration by claiming there were 8,000.

They were a diverse bunch, Destiny supporters supplemented with old white people who I imagine have been waiting for NZ’s version of Pauline Hanson and haven’t realised one is already here and currently the Foreign Minister, and perhaps most disturbingly, young white men with highly dubious moustaches.

Heather wrote, “On TV news, I noticed the ‘patriot’ T-shirts on Tamaki’s followers. Seems like a US right sort of slogan. They looked really young.”

Debbie also noted a shift in demographics, “His target has switched to immigration and lo and behold, there’s lots of older white folk there.” Quelle surprise.

Brian got a bit excited with what he imagined the number to be and said that he would not be running for parliament, but he would be exercising his power by discouraging these people from voting, which is fine by me.

I mean, who were these anti-immigrant, pseudo-Christians going to vote for? NZ First, or one of the other Cooker parties? If anything, I see a few hundred people with those views boycotting the election as a positive.

Of course, that’s just my view. Here’s the man himself:

Toitū Te Aroha!

At the same time that Tamaki’s patriotic troopers were in a standoff with our police, an anti-discrimination rally was being held at Te Komititanga (Britomart), followed by a hīkoi up Queen St to Myers Park.

Photo: Joe Trinder.

Where one rally was based on hatred, control, and bigotry, this counter-protest, Toitū Te Aroha, was about an inclusive Aotearoa.

Where one march had required dozens of police ready for confrontation, the Police said that the hīkoi passed without incident. Watching it on the news last night, I posted:

So good to see Kiwis of all cultures protesting today, rejecting Tamaki’s racist hate. Don’t give that bullshit an inch.

Photo: Waatea News.

Around the world, in some European countries, and certainly in the US, we see battlefronts created on the back of fears about immigration and migrants, stoked by those who wish to distract people from the things in their society they should be angry about.

It’s a big ‘no’ from me. I’ll take this instead:

No Trump, no Farage, no Hanson, No Peters, and no Tamaki.

No Thanks.

I’ll take an inclusive Aotearoa where we make immigration decisions based on our ability to provide housing and infrastructure to support it, and not based on race.

Have a great Sunday, folks, looks like a stunner in Tamaki Makaurau, hope it’s nice where you are.

Ngā mihi,

Nick.

To end today, here’s Playing For Change with Everyday People.