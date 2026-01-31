Nick's Kōrero

kathleen Murdoch
1h

Once again , like like like, and thanks for the giggle and everyday people, everyday people.

Poor mr Tamaik is staring to show his age, it comes to all of us and those consumed with bitterness and hate age faster.

Darien Fenton
1hEdited

I was really heartened by the Toitu Te Aroha March and struck by the difference in diversity and tone. "No Trump, no Farage, no Hanson, No Peters, and no Tamaki" must be our slogan to highlight the lazy racist rhetoric for this coming election. And No Seymour. Luxon is but a hopeless helicopter KFC deliverer. But today he is boasting about National's one year prescriptions. Remember when no matter how often we went to the pharmacy, it was free for a prescription. And remember Labour's policy from CGT about three free doctors visits a year? If the issue is the cost of doctors, DO something about it Luxon. Me, I'm getting ready a 12 month prescription request from my Doctor for Wegovy. I could lose a few pounds. Or maybe, I should march more?

