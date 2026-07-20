I may take a holiday in Spain

Leave my wings behind me

Flush my worries down the drain

And fly away to somewhere new

Songwriters: Adam Frederic Duritz.

The final whistle.

And so the World Cup has ended. Some of you who are not sport-inclined might be saying, thank goodness it’s over. Bloody ridiculous to spend half the news hour on it.

I’ve loved it mostly for the time spent with family; the early-morning games reminded me of getting up in the middle of the night as a boy to watch the All Blacks in the UK. There was lots of banter in the lounge as we all snuggled on the sofas.

It has been a fine showpiece for the beautiful game, with high-quality football and great tales of smaller nations that overachieve and are quite hard to find on a map - I’m looking at you, Cabo Verde - but it ended on a sour note.

A goalless draw and extra time were perhaps not the spectacle the A-Listers in the stadium, unfamiliar with the game, might have hoped for, and the ridiculous half-time show proved that Americans will never understand football. Worse was to come, with an Argentinian player demonstrating appalling sportsmanship by attacking a Spanish player and receiving a red card after the game had finished. Then there was Trump.

It was a grotesque scene with the ghastly goblin that runs FIFA, leading the child king onto the stage where the Spanish were being celebrated as champions, and then repeatedly urging him to move off the stage, which Trump declined to do, preferring to do his ridiculous little dance as he celebrated his moment.

He smiled warmly at the Spanish players despite having said the following about their nation earlier this month at a NATO meeting:

“Spain is a terrible partner in NATO. They don’t participate. They don’t pay. I don’t want anything to do with Spain. Cut off all trade with Spain, please, including visits. Don’t even talk to them. They’re hopeless, bad people.”

But Trump, of course, wants to be associated with winners, so there he was, beaming at the champion team despite recently insulting them like a petulant child.

Illustration: Nicola Jennings/The Guardian

Speaking of boorish thugs with no sense of appropriate behaviour, Shane Jones had a few things to say that I don’t think pass muster.

Gold Card discount

Shane Jones discovers a new low.

Over the weekend, Jones said that other parties need to “take off your knee-pads” when dealing with India, which, if he hadn’t offended Indian people enough already, is an appalling insinuation.