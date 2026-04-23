Walking back to happiness with you

Said farewell to loneliness I knew

Laid aside foolish pride

Learnt the truth from tears I cried

Songwriters: John Francis Schroeder / Michael Hawker.

Yesterday I received an email from Fiona Farrell, a writer who now lives in Ōtepoti Dunedin, who had written a piece she thought other readers might enjoy. A glimpse of hope and possibility in contrast to a “week that has been so appalling: the scenes from Wellington were so terrible, not a sign of concern from the government, who were preoccupied with squabbling over leadership.”

So, without further ado…

A Literary Event

Fiona Farrell

There was a hat stand.

The sofa was set at a conversational angle to the easy chair, the coffee table with the water carafe, the pot plants - those big tropical ones, monstera deliciosa- for a bit of background colour. So far, so standard literary event. But behind them, centre stage, a hat stand. With a couple of hats.

I have never seen a hat stand at a literary event.

But then, this was never going to be a standard literary event. Tickets had sold out in less than a week, 1600 in balcony and stalls in Dunedin’s lovely old Regent theatre for ‘Old Friends. One Stage. One Night. Jacinda Ardern and Grant Robertson in conversation with Stacey Morrison.’ Organised by the Dunedin Writers’ and Readers’ Festival.

It was brave. There was heightened security in the foyer: police, guards, bag checks, and a rapid wanding.

I have never been wanded at a literary event.

But that’s where the Pavlova Paradise has landed in 2026. The crazies are out there, whipped up by words written and spoken by journalists and definitely-not-journalists, to frenzies of comic book evil. Anything could happen.

We spread our arms. Got wanded. Surged into the foyer past the book stand piled with 400 copies of freshly signed memoir, plus the children’s book that is also for their mums, reassuring them that everyone can be perfectly happy even if you’re a bit distracted with a demanding job.

In the auditorium, a happy buzz. Lara Rose sang on stage, gentle and lyrical, but on schedule the singing stopped, the curtain rose and Edward Ellison welcomed with kōrero of place and people before the waiata Te Whare Pukehikihiki gathered us all in. And then Stacey Morrison ushered the authors on stage, and the place erupted. It was like that moment when someone you love steps through the Arrival doors after years away.

It’s called ‘charisma’, isn’t it? I’ve just looked that up. The word comes from the Greek ‘charis’, meaning a god-given personal quality of ‘grace, beauty and kindness’. That sounds about right to me.

I know it’s not fashionable, this affection for a leader. I’m like those old Labour supporters who hung Michael Joseph’s photo on the wall next to the Pope. I’m that grey-haired fan-lady, starry-eyed, and the usual tone in public writing about Ardern has been for years anything but starry-eyed.

But tonight in the Regent, here they were: Ardern and Robertson on the sofa while Stacey Morrison on the easy chair asked questions. The stories and jokes came thick and fast, the banter and teasing of old friends, the serious recall of shared experience, the pressures they’d felt to make decisions at speed in a terrifyingly changeable world, the things they were most proud of achieving (’that those decisions kept 35,000 alive’), the things they most regretted not achieving (in unison: ‘tax reform’).

Grant, Jacinda, and Stacey. Photo: Fiona’s husband.

The applause was frequent and heartfelt. The timing of the event could not have been better. Outside this room, the failings of right-wing policies and leaders were becoming unmistakable. The man John Key had tipped back in 2019 as ‘a world-class candidate… well-suited to politics’ had proved to be an incoherent mess. The man Key had picked back in 2024 for US President because ‘he’d be better for the economy’ was threatening to ‘destroy civilisation’. New Zealand’s economy was struggling, thousands of our young and talented were fleeing the country, supplies of oil were all at sea, people were digging themselves out after one major storm or another, while the government scrapped targets and policies designed to mitigate the effects of climate change on a thin strand of islands between two vast warming oceans.

Had Ardern and Robertson remained in power, if those threatening harm had been promptly controlled, if that government could have secured another term, we’d have had an electrified fleet, we’d have new ferries and a whole new hospital rather than the cut price half-sized shell, 350 schools would have their new built facilities, the rich would be paying their share into the public purse, 180,000 women would be receiving fairer pay for the work they do, the little disabled girl my daughter taught would have her weekly session riding a quiet pony and her mother too would have some paid respite each week for coffee, to have her nails done, to relax.

Grant, Jacinda, and Stacey. Photo: https://www.facebook.com/dnwritersfest/photos

When we leapt to our feet in a standing ovation as Ardern and Robertson left the stage, we were not just applauding a couple of authors: we’d buy their books, of course, clean out the book table in the foyer, but this was more than mere book promotion. We were applauding, with tears in our eyes, something far deeper than that. We were applauding a vision of our country that took a beating but is still alive. We were applauding to apologise for the haters, the crazies, the commentators who used words to pick away at that vision and install mediocrity in its place. With our hands, we were clapping away the great shame our country had inflicted on a woman who had offered herself to the electorate and saved our lives. We were applauding charisma.

So it wasn’t just the hat stand that marked this as a very different kind of literary event.

Thank you so much, Fiona, for your wonderful writing. I’m certainly looking forward to seeing Jacinda speak at the Auckland Writers Festival next month with my Fi.

I’m guessing others saw Jacinda and Grant speak as well. Do feel free to share your experience in the comments and any feedback you have for Fiona.

Have a good Friday, folks, and take care.

Ngā mihi,

Nick,

To end, as suggested by Fiona, here’s Waking Back To Happiness by Helen Shapiro:

Thanks for reading Fiona's kōrero! This post is open to all, so please feel free to share it. Share

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