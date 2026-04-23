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Christine van Beurden's avatar
Christine van Beurden
3h

That wasn't how I wanted to start my day, crying while watching breakfast porridge cook. This writing encapsulates everything I currently feel. Out there in the real world we have a war, a totally unsupportive government and a day full of rain here in Tamaki Makaurau. ☹️ My fervant wish is for things to be how they could have been and for Luxon to f*ck off back to the USA

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Darien Fenton's avatar
Darien Fenton
3hEdited

What a beautiful newsletter. Thank you Fiona. Two of the best people I have known in politics. A lot of people don't know that Grant, apart from being highly intelligent and kind can be hugely witty. It was fun being in caucus with him and he had my vote in leadership contests every time.

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