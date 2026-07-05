Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

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Janine McVeagh's avatar
Janine McVeagh
1h

Now he is chiding the Gisborne Council for requiring the forestry companies to take responsibility for their slash! Privatising profits, socialising environmental harm seems to be the rule for Act. we have to get rid of them before they do any more damage.

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Mac Stevenson's avatar
Mac Stevenson
1h

It is hard to believe Key gave this arrogant clown an open run to power which he now wields for his donors and as the Atlas Network requires. My gosh there really are some dreadful specimens of manhood already in govt and now also lining up to be. We seem to be increasingly sprinkled with the egregious yet mythical Trump dust.

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