These are the seasons of emotion

And like the wind, they rise and fall

This is the wonder of devotion

I see the torch

We all must hold

Songwriters: Jimmy Page / Robert Plant.

Monday morning means we find out who is playing the role of Prime Minister this week, as Christopher Luxon once again fails to front the nation. Who could it be? Perhaps Nicola or Erica, or maybe Chris Bishop. Who else wants the top job?

Surely they wouldn’t put forward Winston Peters; I can’t imagine National wanting him to represent them, apart from as Foreign Minister, obviously. But this week it’s the booby prize in the form of the wet blanket from Epsom, and I don’t mean Paul Goldsmith, but a man who is an even duller interviewee, should your imagination run that bland. A man wetter than last night was in Ōtepoti.

David Seymour standing in the rain. Image: BeFunky.

Before the interview, Chris Chang ran through the announcements from the various coalition parties over the weekend, which, in case you missed them, were:

NZ First wants to restrict voting to citizens only, as in many other countries, meaning residents would not be able to vote.

It seems outrageous to me that people can pay taxes to the government and not be allowed to cast a ballot. As far as I’m concerned, if people are living and working here, they are part of our society and should be allowed to vote. Besides, why is this a problem all of a sudden? Residents have been allowed to vote in NZ since 1975. Why make an issue of it now?

But we all know why Winston plays this card in the run-up to elections. It’s about targeting immigrants, some more than others. Regardless of what comes out of Winston’s mouth, we all know what his supporters think when he talks about immigrants, and it isn’t about people from the UK or Canada. His rhetoric might be better articulated than Brian Tamaki’s rants against people from across Asia, but the message is the same.

National announced that it would target a raft of countries for trade deals over the next five years if it were elected twice more. That raised the question of what our travelling salesman of a PM-without-portfolio was waiting for. Picking a bunch of country names you think we could do more trade with isn’t a policy; it’s more like a plan for Christopher Luxon’s next O.E and set of photo ops.

ACT announced quite an obscure policy, but one I agree with: stricter laws for those who abuse pets in order to control their partners. It’s repugnant, and there have been some awful cases over the years, but it does seem an odd thing to campaign on when they could have simply changed the law. I doubt many would have opposed this.

The interview began with Tova welcoming viewers to the weekly chat with the PM and introducing stand-in Deputy Dave, who was grinning moronically, perhaps still unable to believe that Christopher had given up his prime spot to sell his wares and that it was now available to him.

They began with Tova asking about ACT’s policy on granting security guards more powers, including the use of “reasonable and proportionate force”.

Seymour wants security guards to be trained with new powers to bridge the gap between the Police and what guards can currently do, citing the example of people walking out of supermarkets with unpaid-for food. Which isn’t a good situation, but will surely only get worse if guards are deployed to physically restrain them and wait for the police to arrive.

Maybe I’m a naive lefty, but surely the answer to that problem is ensuring people can afford food rather than tackling them and constraining them in the supermarket car park over some groceries. But ACT’s vision for NZ seems to be one of greater inequality, backed by stronger security arrangements.

They moved on to Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to NZ, the first in 40 years by an Indian PM. Tova asked how problematic comments, such as those from Shane Jones about a tsunami of butter chicken, were ahead of the visit. Seymour didn’t seem too concerned; in fact, he mostly looked like he was enjoying the chance to put the boot into his rivals. Then he said, “For the adults in the room”, suggesting that Shane Jones didn’t meet that description, “this was an important time”.

David prattled on about the opportunities in the Indian market, which we’ve heard ad nauseam from Luxon. I don’t have an issue with people criticising the deal, the exclusion of dairy, or the commitment to invest billions in India, but I’ll say it again: the rhetoric against people of Indian origin from NZ First is essentially the same despicable message we’ve seen from Brian Tamaki.

Seymour’s largest concern, and he grew very serious, was that any future Trade Minister would include any referral whatsoever to the treaty. The Indian FTA affirms the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, which Seymour claimed is antithetical to what most people think, without any evidence of that.

For context, despite David’s assertions, all 193 UN member states have endorsed or support the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. In the 2007 vote on the declaration, we were one of just four countries (Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United States) to vote against it, all European colonies with poor records on the treatment of indigenous people. NZ later endorsed the declaration in 2010.

David went on for a while, attacking Winston Peters for not being part of the team and for talking out of school. To be fair, Seymour has conducted himself, at least in front of the cameras, as a loyal member of the coalition, but for the love of god, man, what the hell were you expecting from Winston? He’s been undermining his partners and breaking away from the pack in the lead-up to elections since Seymour was a schoolboy.

They moved to Michael Laws, who is running for NZ First and has declared that he wants to be the Minister of Broadcasting and to put RNZ on the chopping block. I thought this was preaching to the converted. David Seymour has long undermined our public broadcasters with threats of defunding and baseless accusations of bias, presumably due to less favourable coverage than they receive in Jim Grenon’s NZ Herald.

David said he’s made similar comments himself about RNZ and told us that trust in them has declined. This is despite the fact that, in the latest Trust in News in Aotearoa New Zealand report, RNZ has held its top spot as New Zealand's most trusted news brand.

But accurate facts were never much of a concern for Seymour, who seems to prefer alternative ones he has invented. For example, he said that most people would support his Treaty Principles Bill, claims the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples is antithetical to most people, and states that RNZ has trust issues, even though it is the highest-rated media platform in the country.

The interview ended with Seymour grinning as if he still couldn’t believe how much media coverage his party was receiving despite their increasingly dismal polling.

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Have a good Monday, folks.

Ngā mihi,

Nick.

To end today, here are Jimmy Page and Robert Plant performing the magnificent "Rain Song”, one of my favourite Led Zeppelin songs.