They're gonna put me in the movies

They're gonna make a big star out of me

We'll make a film about a man that's sad and lonely

And all I gotta do is act naturally

Songwriters: Johnny Russell / Vonie Morrison

Where is Christopher Luxon? He was nowhere to be seen on the anniversary of March 15th as the country mourned our loss of innocence and marvelled at the messages of peace and love from the community that was targeted.

Mourners gather at the formal memorial in the Botanic Gardens to hear the names of the 51 shuhada read, with the Peace Bell tolling in remembrance of each person. (Source: Christchurch City Council)

He wasn’t doing any media; it was like he’d disappeared off the planet, and people had forgotten that his flight to the Pacific was only a few hours.

Yesterday, Nicola Willis stood in to cover for Luxon on Q&A; the PM being unable to attend due to cowardice and a lack of coherence. Today, as the country continues to face the most uncertain period of Luxon’s leadership, David Seymour did the honours, deputising for his backbone-less boss on Breakfast.

Willis was surprisingly candid, albeit that much of what she said was covering her own backside, so what would Deputy Dave bring to the conversation?

Ideas on how our government could help people, sustainable-energy initiatives, or perhaps even a speck of criticism for his buddies in Israel and the US who have brought this down on all of us for no valid reason whatsoever? It seemed unlikely.