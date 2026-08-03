'Cause I'm an adult now

I'm an adult now

I've got the problems of an adult

On my head and on my shoulders

I'm an adult now

Songwriter: Moe Berg

Last week, while Christopher Luxon was trying to avoid the fallout from his Foreign Minister’s comments, he managed to speak condescendingly to the very people whose votes he’ll be seeking during a breakfast chat with the business chamber in Rotorua, a safe National seat.

The PM was asked about rising business costs as Chamber chief executive Melanie Short said, “We do not want to pass them on because we’re also getting less customers through the door. So, it’s a matter of time - how long can we hang on?”

Rotorua has done it tough in recent years, with tourism grinding to a halt during Covid and now finding that Queenstown has taken its position as the jewel in our tourism crown.

Rotorua has fallen on hard times; the Princes Gate lies in ruins. Photo: Nostalgic Rotorua.

The people Luxon was speaking to are those who elected his party to a large local majority in 2023, on the promise of getting things back on track. Two and a half years later, with conditions worse than when they began, it doesn’t seem unreasonable that they ask when the long-promised turnaround will happen.

Luxon told them that since he returned to NZ he’d noticed that “there's a parent-child mentality”.

He said “I have literally sat in boardrooms across New Zealand, and the conversation goes: ‘I wonder what the government’s going to do? I wonder what the government’s going to think?’ Who cares what the government thinks or does? Our job is to be adult, adult, adult.”

It sounded like he’s been taking lessons in condescension from his Finance Minister, and needless to say, there were murmurs in the audience from those who didn’t appreciate being told to “adult, adult, adult”. It seemed particularly ridiculous, given that Luxon was busy avoiding acting like an adult when it came to Winston Peters.