Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

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Alison Kroon's avatar
Alison Kroon
11h

It's the same old story - can you imagine the absolute outrage and uproar had it been a Labour government doing this casually dishonest stuff? Just plain sickening.

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1 reply by Nick Rockel
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Lorraine
11h

Well said Nick. I too thought Stanford was relishing the chance to blame and shame public servants. Seems to be the pattern in this government for the Ministers to blame their ministry staff like they're somehow completely detached from them.

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