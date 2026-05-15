Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

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Maggie Hillock's avatar
Maggie Hillock
2h

It's about time we had someone with whakapapa Māori leading this country. Way back in the mists of time, I thought that person might be Winston. But he turned out to be as venal and self serving as any tory mp.

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Judith Paulin's avatar
Judith Paulin
2h

What an excellent idea Nick! I applaud your bold thinking! It would be great if we had a big movement towards affirming that idea! Good luck!

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