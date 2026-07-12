Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

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Maggie Hillock's avatar
Maggie Hillock
12h

I wish the CoC had promised to invest 34B$ in NZ health and education. We are sorely underfunded in those areas.

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Gloria Sharp's avatar
Gloria Sharp
12h

Another great writing Nick. Thanks for all the work you do on our behalf. I fear that the people are being brain washed. So very Trumpian.

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