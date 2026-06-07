Born a poor young country boy

Mother Nature's son

All day long, I'm sitting, singing songs for everyone

Songwriters: Paul McCartney / John Lennon.

Q&A began this morning with Jack saying that Federated Farmers has an ambitious goal of doubling farm productivity, and they had some demands for the government.

My initial reaction was that’s a bit cheeky, isn’t it, given that, of all the groups in our society, farmers seemed to have been the sector most well looked after by this government?

From relaxing water-quality regulations to ignoring climate change and rolling back so-called ute taxes, to even providing tax write-offs so farmers can buy more equipment. With international commodity prices high, our produce is fetching record prices, pricing Kiwis out of the market. We fondly remember when buying steaks for the family didn’t require an after-pay credit facility. Such are the prices.

My other thought concerned the environment. We have done so much to degrade our pristine, perfect land that the idea of trying to double output boggled the mind.

Federated Farmers have, of course, long been synonymous with the National Party; back in the day, the Nats were a party of farmers, but they haven’t had it all their own way of late. Former President Andrew Hoggard showed that, whatever the restriction, ACT would make it lower, not even pretending to have regard for the environment or animal welfare.

In addition to Hoggard, our current parliament also includes NZ First MP Mark Patterson, who was Chair of Otago Federated Farmers from 2021 to 2023, when NZ First were not in parliament. So between National, ACT, and NZ First, the coalition is falling over itself to appeal to farmers.

Wayne Langford, the current President of Federated Farmers, was on the show to discuss their wish list for the government ahead of the Fieldays extravaganza. Jack asked him what it would take to double farm productivity.

Wayne Langford is a sixth-generation Tākaka farmer and head of Federated Farmers. Photo: Newsroom.

Wayne sounded like an auctioneer, with his words running together in a single soundscape interspersed with a sort of buzzing noise where the spaces between words should have been.

“Yeahnnnnnnnnthatsnnnnwhatnnwe’rennngoingntonndo”, said Wayne, like a buzzsaw, before stating that we need more efficiencies in the way we produce our food, to produce a bit more, as well as increasing stock numbers and looking at land use.

I thought of the super farms they have in the US, with powerful machines operating at great scale, and wondered whether that is what we want - simply to become a food factory for the world, and an eyesore of pollution to boot?

Wayne spoke about the changing nature of our produce from the sheep of the 1970s to the dairy conversions of recent decades, and in the future, he said, who knows what?

Ironically, both lamb and wool are in high demand again. As sheep farming is less environmentally impactful than dairy farming, I wondered whether there might be a chance to go back and diversify, but the Fed Farmers man was all about productivity and profits for farmers, so I guess we do whatever maximises those.

I should add that, in my view, most farmers care about the environment and the well-being of their stock; they’re not climate sceptics. They’re more exposed to the impacts of climate change than most of us, and by and large they will adhere to the rules. The key, of course, is where we set the guard rails and what those rules are.

I have no issue with Federated Farmers lobbying for their community; that’s their job. I was just glad to see it laid out for all to see on national television, rather than done via back channels through the Prime Minister’s Office, with documents that may self-destruct if they were ever there at all.

Wayne said we would see more arable land converted to dairy farming, as that was where the money is, and that this was currently happening in Canterbury. I shuddered at the thought of even more dairy farming in Canterbury; it has had quite enough impact already. Besides, we also need arable land, and surely diversity is not a bad idea, rather than putting all our eggs in one milk bottle.

Jack moved to the list of Federated Farmers’ desired changes, beginning with:

The introduction of National Standards. For everything from vegetable growing to solar, to effluent management; that last one had alarm bells ringing for me.

Jack pointed out that there were regional differences, and that any one-size-fits-all solution might not be appropriate. Incredibly, Wayne responded that the sector had effluent management under control and that there were other areas to focus on.

Wayne felt these things were best left to farmers rather than having inspectors come around to check they were doing what they needed to do.

His approach seemed like suggesting that we have a national speed limit and no police checking whether people are adhering to it; we should just trust the motorist, who, for the most part, would follow the rules.

“Let’s just get on and get farming,” said Wayne, who compared it to doing tax returns and said the Inland Revenue doesn’t get involved in everyone's returns, but when they do audit you, they come with a big stick. Ignoring the major problem this country has with tax avoidance.

The longer Wayne talked, the clearer it became that the intent was to make life easier for dairy farmers, even if it meant throwing sheep and beef farmers under the bus by exposing them to unnecessary regulations. He rejected enforcing fencing to contain livestock as mostly unnecessary, failing to see that exceptions are why we have regulations and laws.

Wayne’s argument was akin to saying that, back in the 70s, people used to drink and drive, but now they’ve learned not to, so we don’t need to police it anymore because the majority will be just fine.

Jack made it clear that this national standard would increase the regulatory burden on sheep and beef farms while reducing it for dairy farms. Wayne made more buzzing noises, and his eyebrows went to town; a lot of words were said, but it was pretty obvious that Wayne’s desire for a national standard was primarily to dilute restrictions on dairy farmers.

No amalgamation with city folks. With the government putting local councils under intense pressure to amalgamate, Fed Farmers oppose the amalgamation of provincial areas with centres of over 50,000 people, which is about the size of Invercargill or Nelson.

Wayne said it was important that we “keep the rural voice”, which I took to mean he didn’t want townies getting involved and said it was best to leave these things to the locals. Was that the duelling of banjos I could hear?

Jack asked Wayne to rate the current government's performance. Wayne said they’d been pretty strong, but they still had work to do. He said it was great that they had acknowledged that farming is the backbone of the country and then told Jack about how hard farmers work.

I find this need to portray the farming community as the backbone of the country quite repulsive. Many people in this country work hard: doctors, nurses, builders, and all sorts of people who don’t need a parade celebrating them and just get on with it. People who work in technology, the creative arts, or tourism are just as important to our economy as farmers who produce for some now-foreign-owned entity they cashed in on selling.

Jack listed some of the things this government has done to help farmers: discharge consents were stripped back, the methane target has been softened, the nitrogen cap is currently being reviewed and asked if they had introduced any policies he could think of that Federated Farmers might oppose. Wayne fell silent and looked off into the distance, trying to imagine such a thing before finally saying “I can’t”.

In other words, the government has given farmers so much, yet here were Fed Farmers asking for more. I thought they had a bloody cheek, and then imagined how smug people would be at Fieldays next week, cock-a-hoop as the self-declared backbone of the country, government-endorsed.

They moved to the possibility of a Labour-led government taking power; Wayne looked a tad ill, and I thought his true-blue colours might have shone through. However, he gave credit to Chris Hipkins, saying that they met with the Labour Party each year and he had a good understanding of what farmers were going through.

Labour MPs Kieran McAnulty and Jo Luxton, Federated Farmers president Wayne Langford and meat and wool vice chair Simon Cameron, and Labour leader Chris Hipkins out on farm in Wairarapa. Photo: Farmers’ Weekly.

Wayne said this year Chippy spoke to the national council of Federated Farmers and “he talked for 45 minutes, without notes, without anything, around farming issues and exactly what was coming at us, taking questions from the floor.” Wayne said it boded well, should Labour get over the line in November.

I gotta say when I started watching that interview the last thing I expected was a ringing endorsement of the Labour leader from the President of Fed Farmers. Good on him.

Of course, I wish our farming community every success, but as with all things, there is a balance, and I feel that, at present, things have swung too far away from the environment.

What do you think?

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Something else. Fi and I are taking a short break this week, so there will be a few days without a newsletter, though I imagine I’ll write one from the road.

We’re heading down the Forgotten Highway to the town, some would say the independent city-state, of Whangamōmona, so I’m sure I’ll have a few things to say about that. Do yell out if you have any recommendations in the area.

Have a good Sunday, and I’ll probably catch you midweek with a new appreciation for banjos and bitumen.

Ngā mihi,

Nick.

To end, here is a fabulous performance of the Beatles’ Mother Nature’s Son by the Analogues: