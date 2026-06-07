Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

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Darien Fenton's avatar
Darien Fenton
20h

You know what always gets me about the farmers being the backbone etc etc? They never mention the workers. Where would they be if there weren't workers in the meat works, the dairy factories, the seafood plants, the forestry workers, the RSE workers picking our crops? You know the ones who do a lot of the grunge work on lousy wages in often very dangerous and seasonal jobs? Then, of course there's all those bloated public servants ; the meat inspectors, the biosecurity workers, the food safety workers, the border workers. Not to mention the truck and train drivers, and of course the airport workers who all help get their product to markets. There are so many more ; I will have to make a long list. During the week, Minister Brooke v V will be speaking at the UN workers forum, the ILO to try to sell her "unique" platform workers legislation - alll those contract workers, many of whom work to help our farmers be the backbone. I will be writing about this if it helps Nick. Meanwhile, have a lovely trip around the forgotten highway with Fi.

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Alison Comrie's avatar
Alison Comrie
20h

Have a lovely bit of time off. Your piece reminds of the saying 'give them an inch and they will take a mile' - that is how you could sum up. I am just waiting for the the French to say sorry we don't need your input in 3 years time. Farmers are just like the business people of this country they really don't care whether ordinary NZers can afford their products as long as their exports are giving them top dollar. I shudder to think there will be more dairy farming. I wish the FF would get behind the produce sector as we still need a Watties, whatever the new name would be.

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