Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

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Maggie Hillock's avatar
Maggie Hillock
4h

Nicola going through the list of policies that Labour will reinstate as if they were bad things that Aotearoans don't want. When, in fact, they're exactly what we want. Has she given up and decided to campaign for Labour? Asking for a friend. 😉🤣

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wenz99's avatar
wenz99
4h

Watching Barbara on Breakfast today was so refreshing. She didn't get annoyed at Tova bringing up past issues she just calmly replied, no hate or attacking anyone else. Such a change

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