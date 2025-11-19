Here, have a dollar

In fact, no brotherman - here, have two

Two dollars means a snack for me

But it means a big deal to you

Songwriters: Todd Thomas, Sylvester Stewart.

No Jacinda or Chippy today, I’m afraid, today’s all about the coalition and some of the things they’ve been up to, ranging from ‘what a joke’ all the way to WTF?

Road Cone Derangement Syndrome

Something light to begin, and the coalition’s fight against road cones, the latest front in their War On Woke.

Before the election, the likes of ACT and Simeon Brown whipped supporters into outrage over the level of safety precautions being taken and promised to crack down on the Orange Menace.

True to their word, the coalition created a hotline so concerned citizens could report outbreaks of witches’ hats. The problem is that, having wound up the disgruntled, they’ve found that, for the most part, there is no issue at all, and the whole exercise has been a waste of money.

Which isn’t great if you’re the party of not wasting money, and still leaves a bunch of grumpy cone opponents who will need to be told it’s all in their heads, not least of course because the parties involved put it there.

Image: Newstalk ZB.

Of the sites visited in response to the hotline, just 7.5% were deemed to be using too many cones, a figure even lower than the number of people who voted for ACT at the last election. To top it all off, the Road Controlling Authorities found that 2.5% of the sites checked actually needed more road cones, not fewer.

Labour’s transport spokesman Tangi Utikere said, “For the overwhelming majority of sites, there are no issues. This is an absolute farce from the Government, a complete waste of money, and a waste of resources, pumping people and money into trying to sort out an issue that clearly does not exist.”

Brooke Van Velden, the Workplace Relations and Safety Minister, said, “The useful bit of information that I think we’ve found here is that if people are perceiving too many road cones, it’s not because the people on the road putting them out are putting out too many - they are following the rules that are set in front of them.”

Cool, so this has been an exercise confirming that roading contractors are, more or less, doing the right thing, and the reason the public perceives there are too many cones is because they have the likes of ZB, ACT, National, and Wayne Brown constantly telling them there are.

Working the audience to a frenzy for political purposes based on nothing but misinformation - goodness, just as well they don’t do that with Māori issues. 😉

Imaginary Roads of National Significance

Speaking of annoying orange things on the side of the road, Transport Minister Chris Bishop says we have some hard decisions ahead on the coalition’s programme of roads, roads, and more roads. The silver lining is that he got to cosplay as a road worker.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop has warned of long delivery times for some roads. Photo: NZME.

As we saw yesterday, with National’s commitment to add 500 police, they often overpromise and underdeliver. This work will cost $56b over 20 years, so the likelihood of overruns is essentially inevitable.

Image: NZ Herald.

Things they don’t tell you on the campaign trail…

Bishop said, “Hard choices lie ahead. Not everyone is going to get what they want, exactly when they want it. Some roads won’t be started for many years.”

No kidding, but the idea with expectations management is to do it up front and not when the turf hits the fan.

In another echo of the police recruitment debacle, Bishop said National were, “committed to the Roads of National Significance, but delivering them all tomorrow is not realistic”. No one expects them tomorrow, Chris. We’ll be pretty happy with the timeframe you sold us at the election.

The problem, of course, is money, and despite making a huge deal about these Roads of National Significance at the election, they are now rethinking their priorities. Bishop said, “Every dollar of extra Crown capital we put into roading is a dollar that can’t go into health, or education, or defence, or any of the other calls on capital the Crown has.”

C’mon, Bish, surely you knew the costs when you made the commitments? If there isn’t enough in the roading budget, can’t you use some more of that sweet Kaingā Ora money - or is that sort of thing reserved for buying bridges in your own electorate?

Speaking of bridges, and in particular the spaces underneath them…

Ending Emergency Housing in Rotorua.

This week, the government was pleased to announce the end of Emergency Housing in Rotorua motels, although they had surprisingly little to say about where the people who had been living in them had gone.

Gone was the main thing, somewhere else, off the books and out of the numbers - that’s what mattered. Where there were once 240 families in motels, there are now none, but that certainly doesn’t mean everyone has a home.

Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka, who holds responsibility for the emergency housing portfolio, said, “Rotorua is finally back on the front foot, it is safer, stronger, and open for growth. Our government will keep backing Rotorua to reclaim its reputation, grow its tourism economy, strengthen its housing supply, and unlock new opportunities for the city.”

Or, in other words, it’s safe for the nice people to come back.

Labour’s housing spokesperson, Kieran McAnulty, said, “No one is pretending that emergency housing was the solution to the housing crisis, but it’s a hell of a lot better than people sleeping on the streets. And all the minister is doing today is celebrating shifting people out of emergency housing to in front of families’ homes and businesses. That’s it, and it’s not much of a thing to celebrate.”

Labour’s housing spokesperson, Kieran McAnulty. Photo: Mark Mitchell.

If some of these people who had been living in motels have been housed in new developments, that’s great, but what possible reason can there be for not tracking the others, other than not wanting to know or say what the answer is?

I posted the following, watching 1News:

Uncle Tama’s announcement that there is no more need for emergency housing in Rotorua is dodgier than his moustache.

I assume Potaka is doing Movember; otherwise, that upper lip growth needs some explaining. Although if there was one person I lost even more respect for during the piece, it was Mayor Tania Tapsell, who came over all Nicola Willis, blaming the last Labour government rather than being concerned about the homeless in her city.

Wendy said of Tama, “He must walk around with his eyes closed as they are now on the street and living in cars.”

Tama Potaka. Image: Befunky.

Former mayor Steve wrote, “Watch the streets again. So sad.”

Not content with “fixing” the problem in Rotorua, the Associate Minister set his sights on the big smoke; perhaps he could work his magic there…

According to data from the Ministry of Social Development, “Most people in urban Auckland who applied for emergency housing in August were declined.”

That’s the same urban environment where the government and the mayor want to ban homelessness, lest the sight of it put tourists off their retail purchases, and they’re not granting emergency housing - so what do they think will happen?

In Auckland, 642 applications for emergency housing were made in August, and 402 were declined. Where do they imagine people are going to go?

From the NZ Herald:

Labour’s housing spokesman Kieran McAnulty said he “would not be able to sleep at night” if he were the minister overseeing the emergency housing system in its current state. But that minister, Tama Potaka, said he was proud of the Government’s work to move people, including 3000 children, out of “dank and dark” emergency housing motels.

I’m not sure if Potaka has seen homeless people or whether he claps his hands over his eyes in their presence.

I remember street kids in Rotorua when I was growing up; they lived in the bushes at Kuirau Park. It was scary as hell, and I used to walk down the middle of the road at night to avoid them. It would have to be one hell of a dank, dark motel to be less of a home than that.

Potaka said, “I’m not going to put up with the motel generation and the hotel generation that was concocted and curated under the reign of the previous Government. That is an absolute social terror that I will not tolerate.”

But homeless is just fine, eh, Tama? It costs a lot less than a motel.

I’ll wrap things up there for today, have a good Thursday, all you lovely people.

Ngā mihi,

Nick.

To end today, here’s Arrested Development with Mr Wendal. You probably remember it, but might not have heard it for a while.