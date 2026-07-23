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Clare Nolan's avatar
Clare Nolan
11h

We can always rely on Hipkins to be decent! Not smart arse, not cracking sleazy jokes at someone else’s expense, not name calling. just decency! I’ve always wondered why he triggers so many males who post ugly jeering comments on his page, I don’t think they’ve been taught or exposed to a decent male which is an indictment at so many levels and it’s why Henry and others comments are so wrong.

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David Rees's avatar
David Rees
10h

I know it often is guys over a certain age having big chuckles with their misogynist heroes but from what I've seen on the dreaded social media it's all ages which is incredibly depressing. I think it pays to keep perspective and remember that there are plenty of men 50 and up who are caring respectful loving people who believe in equity and community and who take a stand against the kind of dreadful shit show we're being subjected to in the name of politics.

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