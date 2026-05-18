We’ve been broken down

To the lowest turn

Bein’ on the bottom line

Sure ain’t no fun

But if we should be evicted

Huh, from our homes

We’ll just move somewhere else

And still carry on

Songwriters: George Henry Jackson / Johnny Ray Henderson.

Chippy on Cuts.

With the budget due to arrive soon and Nicola Willis already gleefully announcing that she will oversee the sort of cuts that will keep David Seymour happy and even bring a smile to Ruth Richardson’s face, Chris Hipkins appeared on Breakfast this morning, where he was asked whether further cuts were needed in the public service.

I wanted him to say, “hell no, have you seen how much our public service is struggling since Nicola’s last cuts, what are you trying to do, euthanise the public sector?” But to be fair, that might have gotten Seymour a bit too excited.

Chippy was more circumspect, saying, “We need a public service that is fit for purpose, and that’s the right size to do the work that we want it to do.”

What, no arbitrary number seemingly pulled from the Finance Minister’s backside, which will result in reduced services, increase pressure on the staff left behind, and inevitably mean more people on the dole queue or leaving for Australia rather than having them contribute to society. What a brilliant plan!

Finance Minister Nicola Willis. Photo: RNZ / Mark Papalii

Chippy continued, “Some jobs, like Corrections Officers, like Customs Officers, are really important, and we probably need more of them, more people in prisons means more Corrections Officers, more goods and people going across the border means we need more Customs Officers.”

He pointed out that reducing spending on BioSecurity could cost us more than we save by cutting.

Chris Chang was wearing his “The government owns us, so I will make them look good” T-Shirt (not really), so he looked incredulously at Chippy, asking if that meant he wanted to increase the public service even further than it grew from 2017 to 2023.

In my view, if a TV presenter masquerading as a political interviewer can’t distinguish between saying our public service needs to be appropriately sized for what we want and an intent to increase the size of the sector, they are not fit for purpose.

Dare I say it, but Bring Back Tova. She might be a smart arse, but at least she smiles knowingly while doing so. She doesn’t sit there slack-jawed like a bewildered acolyte of the National Party, as Chris Chang was.

Hipkins said, “No, it just needs to be the right size for what we want it to do.” Before listing a range of public service jobs that nobody could dispute are required.

Chris Chang looked pissed off. This wasn’t the gotcha moment he wanted, and he pursed his lips and closed his eyes, perhaps waiting to hear from a higher power or maybe to receive direction in his earpiece.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins. Photo: Bruce Mackay / The Post

Wellington’s woe.

Chang changed tack and asked whether, if we do see another 3,600 jobs cut, what that would mean for Wellington?

Nicola Willis has brought that city to its knees, and it is no coincidence that her big announcement is taking place in Auckland rather than the capital, as usual; it’s also no coincidence that she decided not to stand for an electorate seat. I doubt she could win a meat raffle in the wider Wellington area, let alone become the local MP.

Chippy said it certainly wouldn’t help their economic recovery, and that it also wouldn’t help the country as a whole recover. He said the more employment uncertainty there is, the less people spend, and that it’s harder for everyone, including the private sector.

Nicola’s recipe for gruel.

Sometimes I wonder whether Nicola Willis genuinely believes she has an economic plan, because any student of economics would tell you that you can’t get out of an economic hole through austerity

The Finance Minister said yesterday that it is “time to double down and make even more progress” on public sector reform. I wrote: “This sociopath is going to bleed our public service dry if we give them another term.”

Nicola Willis.

Lynda pointed out, “Notice they can still afford pay rises for MPs? How about cutting down the number of MPs?”

Better yet, how about Nicola stands in front of the country and says, “We couldn’t afford those tax cuts for landlords, we’ve had to borrow more, and cut great swathes through the public service, this budget I’m reversing those unneeded tax cuts so we can build our public service back from the damage I did to it in my first two budgets. I’m sorry I got it so horrendously wrong.”

Paul commented, “A coalition that creates a Ministry of Space and allocates billions for Defence - Crazy lot. They are dreaming if they think changing the education system will work. They do not seem to understand that, with job cuts and AI, we will have a society in which the redistribution of income fairly will become the big issue.”

Excellent points, and it is certainly a bit rich for a government that created the entirely unnecessary Ministry of Regulations to point the finger at parts of the public sector that actually do something useful.

Alex lamented, “This government is relentlessly destroying the caring New Zealand we knew, New Zealanders and the environment.” Of course, the Ministry of the Environment is one department already identified for disestablishment.

Bigger is not always better.

Chris Chang moved on to the government’s intention to merge ministries, which always seems to be the right’s answer to non-existent problems they don’t have solutions for, and which, like the Auckland SuperCity or MBIE, costs a lot while providing few benefits.

Chippy pointed out the lack of evidence and said that bigger was not always better, in response to David Seymour’s enthusiasm for more mergers. I thought, how about, instead of merging government departments arbitrarily, we make David a T-shirt that says “Bigger Is Not Always Better” and be done with it?

David Seymour. Image: Grok and BeFunky.

Chippy said that, in his experience, some of the largest government departments are the least efficient. Chris looked mystified, as if he were witnessing a talking cat, and pressed the point by asking the same question again.

Surely Chippy would see the light, bow down to the gods of economies of scale, and stop sending confusing messages about taking things on their own merits, rather than applying a one-size-fits-all approach, as Nicola does.

The interview continued for some time, but I figured I should send this one out, as it will become somewhat pumpkin-like around lunchtime when Nicola lays out the number of roles up for the chop.

Have a good Tuesday, folks. Crikey, it’s a chilly morning in Auckland. Hope you’re able to stay warm without taking too much of a hit on your next power bill.

Ngā mihi,

Nick.

To end today, here’s Yazz with The Only Way Is Up. Yazz turns 66 today.