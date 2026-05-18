Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

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Darien Fenton's avatar
Darien Fenton
3hEdited

Will be interesting to see what happens with MFat and whether Peters agrees there could be efficiencies there given the state of the world and Luxo and Winston's penchant for lots of overseas trips so they can get headlines. Not expecting any cuts to Seymour's wasteful new Ministry for Regulations - an entire ministry to cater for a tiny Atlas party. Thoughts are with all Public Service staff today.

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Gaylene Middleton's avatar
Gaylene Middleton
3h

And in a 1News FB article about these upcoming plans of Willis there was a direct quote- "We'll continue to incarcerate people in our prisons......"

I think this very sadly and horrifying is Nicola Willis's priority - incarceration of people in prison!!!

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