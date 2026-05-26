Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

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Kathyvoyles's avatar
Kathyvoyles
29m

So agree! Chloe & the Greens are absolutely on it. The Shanes, the Winstons & the Nicolas seem so very uninterested in the lives of real New Zealanders who are finding life very difficult. It’s chilling that NACT is somehow so distant from reality. While they are busy defining gender, people are going hungry. While they are changing fonts & putting English above Te Reo on dept headers, while they are sacking civil servants, & ignoring the homelessness issue!

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Darien Fenton's avatar
Darien Fenton
36m

Chloe was great. Tova showed how useless she really is when she's not talking about ducks and horses.

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