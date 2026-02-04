Oh, someday girl, I don't know when

We're gonna get to that place

Where we really want to go, and we'll walk in the sun

But till then, tramps like us

Baby, we were born to run

Songwriter: Bruce Springsteen.

You’d think Christopher Luxon would welcome the opportunity to go to Waitangi, if nothing else, as a distraction from the tragic news of our economy under his leadership.

That came as surprising news to some in the media yesterday, but was probably less of a shock to those out there in a bleak job market.

On the NZME platform, which has spent months hyping any signs of growth and proclaiming that the economy has turned a corner, as if fact rather than fancy, the headline read “Unemployment rises to 5.4% - highest level since 2015”,

It seems a few commentators had been drinking deeply from the blue Kool-Aid, as their forecasts of declining unemployment were faith-based rather than grounded in reality.

Like ASB senior economist Mark Smith, who was quoted in a Stuff article just yesterday, saying, “data out this week should show the unemployment rate dropping for the first time in four years on the back of the strongest quarterly growth we’ve seen in about two years of reporting.”

ASB senior economist Mark Smith. Image: BeFunky.

For goodness sake, Mark, I’m not suggesting you're incompetent or politically motivated, but if you have no idea, then just say so.

Martin noted, “The statistics for the many, many people who lost their jobs in the week before Christmas through redundancy haven’t made it into the figures yet, and the numbers are vast and shocking!” It is certainly true that execs like to get layoffs done and dusted before Christmas. I assume it’s so they can relax and enjoy their holiday.

Meanwhile, from Waitangi, Chris Hipkins responded by saying, “These are real people with families, bills to pay, and a Government that is in denial about the extent of the damage they’ve done to the New Zealand economy … The National Party is more interested in spin and excuses and blame than they are in actually making life better for New Zealanders.”

If I were Prime Minister, I’d probably welcome a distraction from that, but Luxon has always been a reluctant attendee, either leaving proceedings early and hightailing it back to a North Shore Yacht Club, or failing to turn up at all, like last year.

Maybe someone told him over the summer, “Look, buddy, half the country thinks you’re a spineless coward; either get a backbone, or you’re Dog Tucker at the next election.” Whatever it was, according to news reports, he’d had quite a change of heart, a road to the Brynderwyns conversion, if you will. I posted:

#BREAKING: A man who was too scared to attend last year, leaves early when he shows up, and plans to leave early again this year, said today, "I love coming here, actually, I really love it."

Clare said, “Has he no shame? We know, he knows, and the whole country knows he is lying.”

Irene said, “If so, why is he not staying for the whole event? His hypocrisy is real.”

Jill joked, “He has the bigliest love for Waitangi.”

I’d give the guy some credit for showing up this year, as many suggested, but I don’t think turning up to the most important event in the national calendar when you’re the leader of the country earns you a gold star.

Who knows? Maybe he has developed a backbone, maybe he’ll even turn up to Q&A this year, and perhaps he’ll be manning the BBQ and feeding the people one day. Let’s not hold our breaths.

Jacinda Ardern and members of her government served Kiwis a free barbecue breakfast at Waitangi on New Zealand's national day in February 2021. Photo : AAP

I mean, he kind of had to go this year, for goodness' sake; even at the height of opposition to the Treaty Principles Bill a year ago, David Seymour and Winston Peters had enough mana to know you turn up at Waitangi.

They might’ve spent the previous year bad-mouthing things Māori, but at least they turned up to face the crowd, as the PM was conspicuous by his absence, with the nation reaching boiling point.

On the news last night, he tried to blame the Treaty Principles Bill on the ACT party, despite having supported it to satisfy his lust for power, ahead of what was good for the country.

Nicola Willis, Christopher Luxon, and Tama Potaka. Image: RNZ.

Actually, I’d give Seymour some credit there. I might disagree with pretty much everything he says, but unlike the PM, who will spin whatever he thinks people want to hear, David has the courage of his convictions and goes on saying what he thinks, no matter how unpopular it is.

In fact, he’s still going on about his Pākehā Lives Matter crusade as per this article in yesterday’s Herald:

“New Zealand at its best offers all people an equal hope for a better future. Each of us is entitled to one five millionth of that opportunity,” said David.

This, despite the fact that Seymour represents a small group of people who received far more opportunities than most, to the point of entitlements, and that the ACT leader seeks to undo the measures which sought to make opportunities more equal.

“Our ancestors (or ourselves) all made the same effort to be here,” he continues. Now I don’t know about you, but my ancestors arrived in the 19th century utilising relatively modern navigation; they didn’t cross the great ocean in canoes using navigational expertise unknown in Europe at the time.

Besides, when my ancestors came, there were already people living here, the first people of our nation. Their presence didn’t diminish the rights of my forebears, or of myself, but we have certainly diminished theirs. The least we can do is honour the commitment we made when pākehā were given the great privilege of living here in this paradise alongside the people who were already here.

Protesters turn their backs on Act leader David Seymour during his speech at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds marae in 2025. Photo / Dean Purcell

“I’m proud to lead the party putting equal opportunity back into Government policy. Not every policy, no one gets everything they want, but our supporters and fellow travellers have seen huge progress in the past two years,” he continued.

I don’t know about you, but I haven’t seen this “huge progress in the past two years”.

Does he mean his attempts to remove Māori from the curriculum, which have been so wholeheartedly rejected, the millions he’s poured into Charter Schools, the wretched racist debate that his anti-Tiriti bill generated, or just those lousy school dinners?

I can imagine Trump calling it progress, but no one in their right mind should.

Late this morning, the Prime Minister of Aotearoa will arrive at the upper marae to face the people, most of whom have not seen “huge progress” in his time, and he will have some explaining to do.

My guess is he’ll look sombre but tough on the walk to the marae, but will soon begin to grin and say “isn’t it wonderful?”, when it most certainly hasn’t been, and what he really ought to be doing is apologising.

Have a good day, all. I hope you have a great time if you’ve made it to Waitangi this year. I’m definitely wishing I were there after so enjoying the trip last year, and I would very much encourage all Kiwis to go to Waitangi for our national celebration if you can, it’s pretty special.

Ngā mihi,

Nick.

To end today, here’s the Boss with Born to Run. One of my favourite songs as a teenager, when it hits that final section after the solo - damn!