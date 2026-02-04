Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
B Insull's avatar
B Insull
7h

Thank you again Nick for focussing on what’s lead up to this Waitangi Day. You keep the record for us and highlight the important bits, when we’re a bit lost in the mass of swirling destructive acts by our government.

Reply
Share
Josephine's avatar
Josephine
7h

Morena Nick.

Another great newsletter today.

Since it was announced that Christopher Luxon was going to Waitangi, even though it is only briefly, made me remember that it was election year. I don't think he actually wants to be anywhere near Waitangi at all and him saying that he loves going to Waitangi is the biggest joke ever.

If there is coverage today of the pōwhiri and whaikōrero on the paepae, I will be interested to see what sort of reception he, David Seymour and Winston Peters and Shane Jones receives.

I certainly hope we see the silent protests just as we saw last year.

If Christopher Luxon being there at Waitangi for 2 days thinks this is going to get Te Iwi Māori onside, he will be sadly mistakes.

Kia pai te rā ehoa.

Ngā mihi.

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nick Rockel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture