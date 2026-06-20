UPDATE: I’ve decided to open this one up to everyone. Thanks so much to my supporters. If you can afford a subscription, it would be very much appreciated if you could join them. 🙂

With all my favourite colours, yes, sir

All my favourite colours, right on

My sisters and my brothers

See 'em like no other

All my favourite colours

Songwriter: Eric Burton.

Have you been inspired by the West’s latest crusade in the Middle East and by the fighting in the Holy Land? Did you wake up one day and say to yourself, “I want to be part of that; it’s what God wants”?

No?

Well, chances are your name is not Brian Tamaki, who has been pumping his flock with fantasies of purging non-believers from this Christian nation.

Hallelujah, and pass the donations plate.

There’s a lot Brian’s god doesn’t like. From people who want to love each other, to those who just want to be who they are, and even the scientists who want to protect us from dying; Mostly he doesn’t like the worship of other gods that fails to benefit him financially.

Brian Tamaki. Image: BeFunky.

This week, the Bishop of Bigotry accused Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of purging Christians and burning down church buildings.

To be fair, he wasn’t entirely wrong; there has long been religious conflict in India, and while most of those impacted have of course been Muslim or Hindu, there have been recent attacks on Christians and Sikhs from Hindu hardliners.

Open Doors International reported that “nearly 5,000 Christians globally were killed for their faith in 2025. Approximately 93% of these deaths occurred in Sub-Saharan Africa (with Nigeria being the focal point of militant Islamist attacks), alongside significant violence in Syria, Myanmar, and Mexico.”

So if the vast majority of Christians killed in religious conflict were elsewhere, why would Brian Tamaki specifically target India? That country isn’t even among the top ten nations that international groups are concerned about: North Korea, Somalia, Yemen, Sudan, Eritrea, Syria, Nigeria, Pakistan, Libya, and Iran.

Mind you, none of those nationalities has a population in Aotearoa as large as India’s, and there is also the not insignificant matter of India’s leader visiting soon, an ideal time for media attention, whereas the leaders of those other nations are unlikely to send their leaders this way any time soon.

After his anti-Indian rant, Tamaki said, “I think we should reciprocate in kind. Let's purge New Zealand of Hindus, Sikhs and Muslims.”

Sorry, what now?

Purge our country? Like Kristallnacht against Germany’s Jewish population, or the expulsion of Muslims and Jews in the Middle Ages? You want us to do that to our brothers and sisters of other faiths?

This is at the same time as we’re celebrating diversity with Sarpreet Singh, who is representing the All Whites at the World Cup as the first Sikh to appear in the tournament.

This sort of rhetoric, aimed at groups who may be involved in religious conflict overseas but are entirely peaceful members of our community here in NZ, makes me ashamed and angry. How dare he try to bring such hatred and division here?

Then it got worse.

Tamaki preached, “And, while we're at it, if they're burning churches down, why don't we burn mosques and their temples down? Tit for tat.”

Sheesh, it’s time to get the police involved. While the government might turn a blind eye to David Seymour threatening to blow up the Ministry of Pacific Peoples, we can’t have a hate preacher encouraging his followers to burn down mosques and temples.

Although it did occur to me that there was one temple that probably ought to be burned down. A place where the deluded and misinformed shower the self-appointed representative of God with donations while he froths with rage and bigotry.

The Federation of the Islamic Associations of New Zealand said:

“Hateful rhetoric and the normalisation of verbal bullets towards religious and ethnic minorities can create ... conditions for violent extremism. New Zealand cannot afford to ignore those lessons. The March 15 terrorist used the same language, and we are seeing history repeating itself.”

Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand chairman Abdur Razzaq. (Source: RNZ / Jessie Curran)

Right-wing extremists can moan about free speech all they like, but as far as I’m concerned, if you start talking about burning mosques in post-March 15 New Zealand, the authorities should be involved.

We only have to consider how Tamaki’s army of brainwashed fools has acted after other provocations by the pastor, marching against all sorts of Kiwis who have never done them any harm, including here in Te Atatu, where I live, where they brought violence and anger to a child’s storytelling session at our lovely local library.

The New Zealand Central Sikh Association said:

“New Zealand is a nation built on diversity, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence. The Sikh community firmly believes in respecting all faiths and all people. Hate has no place in New Zealand.”

Here are Tamaki’s mob of thugs last December, apparently spreading the word of the lord:

How can our Police stand back and see a group of New Zealanders intimidated and threatened by a gang in this way? Aren’t we supposed to be cracking down on that sort of thing? Let alone Tamaki’s latest threats of purging entire groups of people and burning their places of worship?

Race Relations Commissioner Melissa Derby said:

“Many religious and faith communities have shared with me their experiences of growing hatred, intolerance, abuse and harassment towards their community in recent years. The rhetoric in this video raises serious safety and wellbeing concerns for impacted communities,” she said. Our diverse religious and faith communities have a long and rich history in this country. They have made and continue to make positive contributions to our society.”

So where was the Minister responsible, the person who has been appointed to champion the interests of our ethnic communities? Why, here he is, and I kid you not:

Minister for Ethnic Communities Mark Mitchell. (Source: 1News)

It’s Mr Plod, a man so white he looks like the village butcher in an Enid Blyton story; and he’s the Minister of Ethnic Communities.

The same Mr Plod who was also a mercenary in the Middle East, a private security contractor making money to protect the interests of the West, although, in better news, he’s not actually sure if he killed any of the locals while doing so.

Minister Mark Mitchell said Tamaki’s outpouring of hatred towards such communities in Aotearoa was the “actions of a scared bully”. Accurate words, but surely the situation warranted action against someone inciting religious hatred and violence before his threats were carried out.

The police issued a statement:

“We are actively monitoring the situation and will continue to engage with community leaders to understand and respond to any concerns. The material has been referred for legal assessment, and any further action will be considered in line with legislation.”

If you were to believe a word that Tamaki says, which is probably not the flashest of ideas, his concern was the level of immigration taking place in Aotearoa, which he says nobody voted for.

For context, in the year ending April 2026, we had 134,500 new arrivals, but this was offset by 111,700 Kiwis leaving, presumably to escape Nicola Willis’ economy, with a net increase of just 22,800 people.

Quite why the Pastor of Muppets sees immigration policy within his remit is beyond me, not to mention how turning away and casting out peaceful people squares with supposedly Christian beliefs.

Tamaki has called for a protest on July 7 at Aotea Square to coincide with Modi's proposed visit, saying:

“20,000 plus Indians will be in Auckland at that time along with Khalistan anti-Modi protesters as well. If 20,000 Indians can stand and take Auckland, then 30,000 Kiwis should show [up] to fight for your country and children’s future. “This is New Zealand, not India.”

This is New Zealand, and we’re a melting pot of all different races and religions, and most of us like it that way and would have it no other way.

Muslims, Hindus, and Sikhs make their way to our shores with their skills and families to build a life here. They don’t deserve to come to this, to be told they are not welcome in the land they have made their home.

It is shameful that this hate preacher continues to spread this message and that our government seems so reluctant to take action against him and his supporters.

These peaceful people of other religions are us; they’re a valuable part of our society, unlike Brian Tamaki and his goons who most definitely are not us.

Have a good Saturday, folks, and take care, all of you lovely people who open your hearts and minds to others.

Ngā mihi,

Nick.

To end today, here’s Black Pumas with Colours.