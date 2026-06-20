Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

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Nick Rockel's avatar
Nick Rockel
9h

I think I'll open this one up. I can see it being shared quite a bit and generating discussion; hope folks don't mind.

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Cheryl Johnstone's avatar
Cheryl Johnstone
10h

I was absolutely appalled by the rants of this deranged individual standing there with his Calvin Klein jacket on. How on earth is he able to get away with inciting violence?

You have never written a truer word Nick..these people are part of our community and what a sad, boring and colorless place it would be without them. For heavens sake someone shut this lunatic up before he and his brain washed tribe commit real damage and violence.

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