This time the bullet cold rocked ya

A yellow ribbon instead of a swastika

Nothin' proper about ya propaganda

Fools follow rules when the set commands ya

Said it was blue, when ya blood was red

That's how ya got a bullet blasted through ya head

Song: Rage Against The Machine.

Bring me the head of the Fed.

“In god we trust”, it reads on US currency, and the god referred to is not Donald Trump, at least not yet. It’s the chairman of the Fed, the person with the lever to speed up or slow down the economy.

That role, the head of the Fed, is independent and has enabled periods of great economic growth, if you ignore the small matter of the GFC when monetary policy, the supply of money, was essentially privatised by unscrupulous bankers who decided to turn the fire hose on full blast and see what would happen.

It was quite a ride until the faucet ran dry.

In 2008, tremors intensified as Lehman Brothers, a titan of Wall Street, slid into bankruptcy. Photo: SETH WENIG / AP

At which point, then chairman Ben Bernanke agreed to a government bailout so that the bankers could resume their sizeable bonuses, leaving the taxpayer with a massive bill, but at least averting the full horrors of Depression 2.0 that seemed to be on the cards.

For the most part, though, the Fed and the chairman are expected to act independently of the government of the day, protecting the longer-term interests of society and the economy over the short-term political interests of politicians who would desperately like the economy to appear better than it is.

Sound familiar? I always wondered what happened to Adrian Orr. I’m pretty sure he was pushed; I’m just not sure if any witnesses will ever speak out or if the whole thing is locked up in secret agreements.

In any case, we’re talking about Trump here, not Nicola Willis, and his desire for a more agreeable head of the Fed, by which I mean one that will do exactly as he’s told without any of that pesky independence getting in Trump’s way.

Which is not the approach of the current chairman, Jerome Powell.

Trump can’t just outright fire Powell, but he can get rid of him if there has been wrongdoing.

Of course, there have been none in this situation, but that hasn’t stopped the prosecutor from coming up with, my apologies, trumped-up charges.

Following subpoenas to the Federal Reserve, Powell said, “I have carried out my duties without political fear or favour, focused solely on our mandate of price stability and maximum employment”.

You can see his full statement here:

So yet again, Trump attacks anyone who dares disagree with him and looks to replace them, no doubt with someone who will do exactly what they’re told.

To be fair, based on the responses of the coalition government to Trump’s lunacy to date, I wasn’t expecting much. They’ve had bigger priorities to focus on…

Anna finds a backbone for Aotearoa.

Given that the world’s economy is based upon independent central bankers, no doubt many were aghast at the most powerful of these banks being threatened with annexation by the Trump regime.

Here, in Aotearoa, even Don Brash, a former head of the RBNZ, thought it was nuts and game knows game.

Our current central bank head, Anna Breman, went further and signed a letter in support of Powell along with 14 other central bankers, which read:

“We stand in full solidarity with the Federal Reserve System and its Chair Jerome H. Powell. The independence of central banks is a cornerstone of price, financial and economic stability in the interest of the citizens that we serve. It is therefore critical to preserve that independence, with full respect for the rule of law and democratic accountability. Chair Powell has served with integrity, focused on his mandate and an unwavering commitment to the public interest. To us, he is a respected colleague who is held in the highest regard by all who have worked with him.”

Image: NZ Herald.

I posted:

It's bloody good to see someone in a position of authority in this country pushing back against Trump's madness. Good on you, Anna.

John replied, “We are still to see if she is going to obey No Boat’s orders though!” and Pete said, “A little bit of steel in the current regime, will No Boats be spitting having been upstaged?”

However, for once, Nicola Willis declined to comment, perhaps keeping her powder dry. I mean, if you’re ultimately going to go to war with the Reserve Bank governor, this is probably not the hill for them to die on.

Rand posted this imagining of our coalition, who to date have bent over backwards to accommodate Trump’s whims:

Rob pointed out that not everyone in the coalition was going to be happy, writing, “Naughty girl! You have made Winston quite cross with you because he is terrified of giving offence to that 250 kg toddler who is busy destroying lives in the USA.”

They say jump, you say how high.

Rob was right, and before very long at all, Winston Peters was tweeting his disapproval:

I posted:

And just like that, our Foreign Minister, with even less backbone than Luxon, tells the RBNZ governor to “stay in her lane”.



What a cowardly appeaser he is.

Jane noted, “It was only a matter of time before this strong and capable person got up the nose of this spineless government.”

Marion was rather more direct, saying, “Jezzz get back in your box, Winston! Don’t you know what independent means - certainly not listening to you!” As was Heather who asked, “Will Winston's attack on the new RB Governor, finally flush out Prime Minister Luxon, who is missing in action?”

Paul was positive and said, “She is loyal to her profession, economics. For true professionals, ethics are more important than appeasing people like Trump. Good on her.”

It was a predictably Trumpian response from Peters; however, the statement Anna signed on the importance of central bank independence worldwide was entirely in her lane.

We do not exist in isolation, and you would fully expect the head of the RBNZ to support the ongoing independence of equivalent roles worldwide, especially the one related to the largest economy on earth.

Anna would be negligent if she remained silent. Perhaps something for Mr Peters to ponder, given his lack of response to so many things that he should have spoken out on.

Have a good Thursday, folks. It looks like the weather is packing in just in time for the first weekend of those who returned to work this week.

Ngā mihi,

Nick.

To end today, here’s Rage Against The Machine with Bullet in the Head. Warning - the lyrics won’t be for everyone, but the musicianship is outstanding, and when that first album came out, it blew my mind.