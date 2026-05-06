Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

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Russ Sewell's avatar
Russ Sewell
4h

You nailed it Nick. Until governments around the world acknowledge the genocide in Gaza no amount of labeling people as anti semites will stop these attacks.

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Arlene's avatar
Arlene
4h

I love reading your newsletters because I have found that I can trust them to be spot on. It’s good to hear your positive family sagas as well.

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