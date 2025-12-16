Oh, if only I could get through to you

There’s something I wanna say to you, yeah

Oh, and I just can’t get through to you

It’s like your heart is bulletproof, bulletproof

Song by Stan Walker.

“The lady’s not for turning” - Margaret Thatcher.

The year is ending, but we’re already getting signs of what the politicians have in store for us next year.

Nicola will continue to believe that just the right amount of austerity blues, a spoonful of sugar for election year, and trickle-down voodoo will finally see us round that never-ending corner we seem to have been turning for years now.

David Seymour will continue to annoy most of us intensely, much to the amusement of his collection of hate bots and bitter old white men.

Winston will take one position, then another, before claiming he hasn’t changed, and his followers will believe him, what with it being a time of war and all.

