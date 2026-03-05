My choice is what I choose to do

And if I'm causing no harm, it shouldn't bother you

Your choice is who you choose to be

And if you're causin' no harm, then you're alright with me

Songwriter: Ben Harper.

Seymour on weed.

Can you imagine David Seymour on cannabis? Maybe he’d shut up for five minutes and realise how insignificant he is. Or how about Brooke van Velden? Perhaps after a few tokes, she’d freak out about what she’s done to working women and order a pizza?

It all seems so improbable, and yet the libertarian ACT is the natural party to take a more open attitude to Cannabis.

Heck, these guys legalised Pseudoephedrine, an ingredient for making meth. They’re all about getting rid of unnecessary regulations and letting people do what they want, provided it doesn’t impact others. Hmmm.