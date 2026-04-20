A roaring tsunami

You came crashing in like an act of God

Shake my earth, suck the air out, burn me down

It's like you've known me through all my past lives

What an evil thought

Wreck my plans, stop me dead, kiss me now

Songwriters: Nicole Zefanya.

Our weather is all over the place, from flash floods turning roads into torrents without warning to cyclones that go ‘woke’ by veering east at the last moment. But nobody expects a Butter Chicken Tsunami.

Perhaps if you lived downstream from an Indian takeaway, you might get a few meals among the flotsam and jetsam, but a whole Tsunami of the stuff? Surely not.

Yet that is what the Mighty Kumara, the self-proclaimed ‘Matua’ of the North, would have you believe is coming our way if we sign up to the India Free Trade Agreement, which I wrote about here:

Mr Jones is not warning that our cuisine will be overtaken by the arrival of duty-free deliciousness from the subcontinent; his beloved kaimoana and chips are still our most popular takeaway, although an awful lot of Butter Chicken is delivered by Uber Eats.

Of course, Shane isn’t literally talking about the dish Butter Chicken; he is referring to human beings. A tsunami of Indians is what he means; he refers to them as “butter chicken” to cause more offence and therefore appeal more to the anti-woke who probably still think it’s ok to refer to people of Indian origin as “curry munchers”.

Shane Jones (Source: 1News)

Despite already ruling NZ First out of supporting the FTA, Jones went on what Stuff generously termed “fringe online station Reality Check Radio”, which could more accurately be called Reality Check-Out Radio, a place for cookers to feel at home discussing the misinformation and conspiracy theories they choose to believe.

“Winston and I, we’re just never going to accept the India free trade deal,” he told the DJ of Disinformation, suggesting that the good ship NZ First is far from democratic, with the Captain and First Mate setting the course without input from their passengers, namely the caucus.

Shane continued, “As for people who believe that unfettered immigration is going to somehow deliver some massive growth dividend - not only will it drive down the value of wages, it will clog up our roads, it will completely overwhelm our health and other front-line services.”

To be fair, he has a point. An increase in immigration, on top of an economy that is stagnant at best and experiencing record-high unemployment, will drive down wages.

Needless to say, this is not an impediment to National, who are fairly relaxed about low wages, or to ACT, which wants lower wages, even proposing that the Minimum Wage not increase during a living-costs crisis.

The rest of it is rubbish, though. It’s hard to imagine the proposed level of immigration making a noticeable difference to our already congested roads, and as for the Health System, it would grind to a halt without immigrants.

Shane Jones talking rubbish is nothing new, sadly, nor is outspoken racism, whether genuine on his part or simply stated to win votes. He completed the passage above by saying, “I don’t care how much criticism we get, I am never going to agree with a butter chicken tsunami coming to New Zealand.”

Shane Jones with AI Tsunami of Butter Chicken.

This line opened the floodgates, drawing attention far beyond the small audience of Rabbit Hole Radio listeners. You can watch it here:

When Jones' comments were put to the Prime Minister, he said: “It doesn’t sound right”. No, Mr Luxon, it really doesn’t. Perhaps you might hold your cabinet ministers to some sort of standard?

Then he said the comments were “not acceptable,” despite having no intention of taking action against such unacceptable behaviour.

Finally, Luxon said that Indian NZers were “an outstanding role model for New Zealanders to follow”, presumably in contrast to the sort of role model we see from Shane Jones.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. (Source: 1News)

Beginning with his favourite catchphrase, the PM continued, “What I’d say to you is that our Indian community has made a tremendous contribution to New Zealand. They’ve left their home, their culture, their friends, their family. They’ve come here. They’ve worked incredibly hard, taken one, two or three jobs in order to get a deposit for a house or for a business. ... They have ambition,” making all kinds of sweeping generalisations, albeit at least positive ones.

It made me wonder what he’d say about other racial groups.

Asked if he believed that Jones’ comments were racist, the PM said, “It doesn't sound right. I mean, I'm just saying to you, it's alarmist, and it's actually unhelpful language, because actually what this is about is an opportunity for New Zealand. And I just think we need to elevate and actually think about what has been achieved here.”

“Unhelpful” is a word Luxon uses to give the pretence of standing up to something without having to actually provide criticism that he doesn’t want to give. For example, when Donald Trump threatened to destroy the entire Iranian civilisation, Luxon said the comments were "incredibly unhelpful". Which presumably means that Jones’ statement was bad, but not as bad as threatening to wipe out one of the oldest civilisations on earth.

In need of Labour.

With NZ First making it clear that they won’t accept such a trade deal in an election year, that leaves National needing Labour to come on board, and the opposition party has been looking at the agreement to weigh up the pros and cons for NZ.

“Labour has been engaging in good faith since National announced it had agreed to an FTA without the support of Cabinet and coalition partners,” Hipkins said yesterday. “We want to ensure that any arrangement does not leave New Zealand worse off.”

Which seems fair enough. Actually, it seems like the sort of thing the governing parties ought to be concerned about, while ACT and National focus purely on the positives of the deal, and NZ First do what they do at this point in the election cycle.

This morning on Breakfast, Chris Hipkins was outstanding. Maybe I’ve been watching Luxon too much, but boy, he was good. Clear and articulate, comfortable and relaxed and making all kinds of sense, so unlike the PM.

Hipkins told Tova O’Brien, “I will set very high standards for ministers in government, and that includes any ministers that come from other political parties. The sort of rhetoric that we’re seeing from NZ First at the moment would be completely unacceptable in any government that I would lead.”

Chris Hipkins this morning. Image: NZ Herald.

Good man, you don’t give up your standards and principles for political expediency, unlike certain other people who know damn well that Jones is being racist and yet choose to respond with only the mildest of criticisms.

Tova said that Luxon had been unable to call Jones’ comments racist and asked whether Chippy thought they were, to which the Labour man responded with an unequivocal “Yes, it is an absolutely racist comment. And I also want to call out the racism that our Indian community in New Zealand have been subjected to over the last few weeks.

Chippy said that outright racism has seen graffiti painted saying “Kill All The Indians,” it was being stoked by people like Winston Peters and Shane Jones, and Christopher Luxon should be pulling them in and saying “put a stop to this, or you won’t be part of this government. It is racism, and it’s unacceptable.”

Tova challenged him as to whether he would do that even if it meant bringing his own government down, and Chippy replied strongly, “There will be no room for any ministers stoking racism in any government that I lead, full stop.”

I felt a bit emotional seeing someone speak so strongly in line with what I believe, after so long with someone lacking principles in charge.

Forget the calls to replace Luxon with Bishop, Stanford, Mitchell, or Willis; what we really need is to replace him with Chippy. Wouldn’t it be good to be able to say with pride that our government does not condone or accept racism?

Roll on November.

Have a good Tuesday, folks, especially those still affected by the latest storm or cleaning up. Take care. If you’d like to support Nick’s Kōrero, access paid content, and comment on all my newsletters, you can save 30% until the end of the month.

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Ngā mihi,

Nick.

To end today, here’s NIKI with Tsunami: