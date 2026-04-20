Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Darien Fenton's avatar
Darien Fenton
4hEdited

Yesterday when my leg went feral, I had to have a District Nurse visit. His name is Nemin. Looking it up I found Nemin is a Sanskrit-derived Indian name primarily associated with Jainism and Hinduism, meaning "rim of a wheel" or signifying a “tree”. It is also interpreted as a unisex name meaning “peaceful". Nemin is from Karala, which is a state featuring the highest literacy rate in India, low infant mortality, high life expectancy and high gender equality.. He has also worked in Kuwait and is understandably worrying about his friends there. I felt so grateful to have Nemin come and to learn about him as a human being from an old, old, sophisticated culture. Later on, when I heard Shane Jone's comments, I was disgusted and ashamed.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Keith Simes's avatar
Keith Simes
5h

Too many Matua, and not enough Indians?

Reply
Share
2 replies
29 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nick Rockel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture