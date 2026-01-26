Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

Jo
1h

Beautifully written as always Nick.

Chris Hipkins inspirational in his acceptance. He is honest and talks of a way forward, learning from our past, not repeating it and blaming others.

I truly don’t see how Luxon et al, can turn up to disaster events knowing the impact their funding cuts have exacerbated. From state services to climate change agreements. Not to mention using such disasters to avoid Māori at Ratana!

The sooner they are gone. I truly hope the people of Aotearoa are awake, aware and vote them out of 7 November

Happy days everyone 😀

kathleen Murdoch
1h

Thanks Nik for you comprehensive review.

I came across someone criticizing Hipkins for being "boring"

How can continuing to point out COC's failing be anything but boring. Boring is good if it's honest.. It's ignoring the facts that's alarming.

I'd rather be bored

4 replies by Nick Rockel and others
10 more comments...

