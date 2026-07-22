Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

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Keith Simes's avatar
Keith Simes
27m

One wonders what these ‘men’ actually think of their mothers, wives, sisters and daughters, and vice versa?

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Korimako Song's avatar
Korimako Song
32m

Ngā mihi nui. Is your name actually Nicola? No, not that one.

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