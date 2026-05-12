Just give us your compliance

We just need your compliance

You will feel no pain anymore

No more defiance

Just give us your compliance

Songwriters: Matthew James Bellamy

When it comes to climate change, do you think our government supports the rights of people and the environment, or is it more concerned with protecting the corporate polluters who are causing the harm through their profit-making activities?

It probably doesn’t come as a great surprise to you that it’s option two, and yet seeing that so overtly demonstrated yesterday was still shocking.

This government wants to avoid any decline in corporate business confidence stemming from the prospect of private individuals taking them to court, so it’s putting a stop to civil actions that might seek to hold companies accountable for their actions, and, quite conveniently, to the prospect of anyone suing the government for its inaction.

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It’s a win-win for corporations and the government, and if you include the effect of cancelling the existing case being taken, you can add a third win.

Yes, like the existing fair-pay claims the government ditched when it changed those rules, it’s tough luck if you’re following the existing rules here.

In fact, both Paul Goldsmith and Christopher Luxon indicated that they were only too happy to see Mike Smith’s existing case against Fonterra, Genesis Energy, Dairy Holdings, New Zealand Steel, Z Energy and BT Mining, which was filed in 2019 and approved by the Supreme Court to proceed to trial in 2024, go away.