Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

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Nick Rockel
3h

Oops, I've corrected "Poverty Investors" to "Property Investors", although perhaps the original wording was somewhat correct.

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Heather & Alan Titchener's avatar
Heather & Alan Titchener
3h

Wow go the greens. Bold innovative. Forward thinking and most of all levelling the playing field for all of us.

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