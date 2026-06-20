As I turn up the collar on my favourite winter coat

This wind is blowin' my mind

I see the kids in the street with not enough to eat

Who am I to be blind, pretending not to see their needs?

Songwriters: Glen Ballard / Siedah Garrett.

This week I received three emails from the Green Party regarding the announcement of their 2026 tax policy; by coincidence, I’d written earlier this week about the need for a Wealth Tax following the release of the NBR’s Rich List:

The first correspondence was an invitation to today's policy announcement; the second was a Press Release that arrived yesterday; and, after reading it, I requested the independent review of the party's costing and assumptions, which arrived soon after.

I had considered attending the event but decided to spend the time writing instead. The party co-leaders, Marama Davidson and Chlöe Swarbrick, were making the announcement. I’ve seen them speak a few times this election cycle and always find them inspiring.

Green Party Co-Leaders Marama Davidson and Chlöe Swarbrick. RNZ / Marika Khabazi.

Marama is the heart of the party, staunch and authentic. I can’t think of a politician less likely to seek personal advancement or reward; she is undoubtedly there for the people. Then there is Chlöe, who is simply phenomenal.

Since Jacinda Ardern left office, many on the left have asked whether we would see someone like her again. Well, if you’re after someone who is intelligent, driven, empathetic, and who oozes integrity, you could do a lot worse than Ms Swarbrick, although of course nobody joins the Green Party to become Prime Minister.

Why change?

The Press Release included the opening statements from the two co-leaders, explaining why they were announcing these policies. Beginning with Chlöe:

“All New Zealanders deserve the opportunity to thrive. Today we are proud to announce a tax policy that will tackle inequality and corporate greed to rebuild our country and put more money in the pockets of 96% of New Zealanders. People aren’t dumb. They know that while their cost of living has gone through the roof, corporate profits have skyrocketed and the wealthiest 150 rich listers now own more than half of the country. The big rip-off ends here. Current tax settings allow multi-millionaires to pay only $9 in tax out of every $100 they make, while a teacher pays $22 in tax out of every $100 they earn. This is grossly unfair and is robbing us all of the investment our communities, schools, hospitals, and infrastructure need. Right now, Facebook, Google, Amazon and other multinational corporations are being allowed to make billions from New Zealanders and pay next to nothing in tax, while small, local businesses are chased by the IRD into liquidation. That’s not right, and the Green Party will fix it.”

While many Kiwis are doing it hard, rich listers, tech companies, and large corporations are making eye-watering amounts of money; the Greens' policy seeks to balance that out while providing the vast majority of Kiwis with a tax cut.

While Chlöe provides the indignation and there is much in our current system that is unfair, Marama brings things back to the reason for the changes:

“If everyone contributes fairly, Aotearoa has more than enough for everyone to receive good healthcare, pursue education and training, feed their children, and pay their power bill. Instead, homelessness, unemployment, and poverty are increasing – while banks, the supermarket duopoly, power companies, and big tech make massive profits. New Zealand’s economy is the largest it’s ever been, with record profits for some. Yet the cost of living is through the roof for ordinary people, and our hospitals, schools, public transport, and environment are all starved of funding. These are critical social services that all New Zealanders, including the super-rich, need. Essential services like healthcare, education, and infrastructure could be funded if the super-rich and mega-corporates, such as the supermarket duopoly, banks, and power companies, contribute fairly to the society they profit from.”

We know what the problems are; we see our health system struggling, more people unable to afford the cost of living, child deprivation worsening, with one in seven Kiwi kids living in poverty, yet at the same time other groups are making hay.

The Policies.

Addressing inequality

Introduce a 2.5 percent tax on the net assets of the super-rich above $10 million. There will be an exemption for family homes.

Implement a Capital Acquisitions Tax on assets and gifts received worth over $1 million, with family farms and family homes exempted.

Tackle corporate greed

Return the corporate tax rate to 33 percent for the 0.7 percent biggest corporations, like the supermarket duopoly, energy companies, and banks.

Keep the corporate tax rate at 28 percent for small and medium enterprises, levelling the playing field for local businesses.

Introduce a Bank Levy of 0.06 percent on the liabilities of the four big banks, like Australia has.

Make big tech companies pay their fair share by enforcing the 5 percent withholding tax rate on the profits they send offshore.

Reverse Luxon’s landlord tax cuts and the changes to the bright-line test.

Create fair income tax rates for people earning wages or salaries

Create a new tax-free threshold of $10,000, giving 96 percent of New Zealanders a tax cut.

Create a new tax rate for income over $160,000.

In total, “‘A tax system for all of us’ will increase net revenue by $5.35 billion in 2027/28, rising to $5.94 billion by 2030/31.”

My thoughts.

Previously, the Greens had proposed a Wealth Tax on individuals with a net worth above $2m or on couples with a net worth above $4m. The fact that this limit has now been raised to $10m makes it very hard to argue that those affected are not wealthy, and scaremongering about this hitting everyday Kiwis looks a bit silly when we’re talking about those with over $10m in wealth, excluding the family home.

Should the Greens find themselves in coalition discussions, I could see this Wealth Tax complementing Labour’s modest Capital Gains Tax (CGT).

The downside of a CGT is that, as it is not retrospective, in a flat or falling market there will be little revenue from such a policy in the first few years. However, over time, it will bring in a substantial amount and make things fairer, with property investors no longer able to sell their properties for hundreds of thousands of tax-free profits that they did little to generate.

You know, like Mr Wealthy and Sorted did, not long before the real estate market headed south:

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Photo: BRUCE MACKAY / The Post

Whereas the Greens Wealth Tax will bring in money right away, as it is not dependent on the performance of the property market and is applied regardless of whether an asset is sold.

I think many people will support raising taxes on our supermarket duopoly, energy companies, and banks. There is little real competition in these sectors, and excessive profits are being made from low-risk business activities. We’ve seen a succession of governments threaten to act on the supermarkets, energy producers, and banks, but it’s good to see a solid policy that will at least return a small share of those profits to the community.

For context, the banking sector’s annual profits before tax are around $10 billion, which equates to about $2,000 for every man, woman, and child in the country; it is an obscene return.

I don’t think anyone will shed a tear over Big Tech companies having to pay a 5% tax on their large profits here, which they shift to other jurisdictions with lower tax rates.

Reversing the landlord Tax Cuts that have plunged NZ into more borrowing because they were so unaffordable is a no-brainer.

The changes to income tax, with a new higher rate for earnings over $160k but a tax cut for most, with the first $10k of earnings becoming tax-free, seem fair.

I could see most, if not all, of these policies on the table in a coalition discussion with the Labour Party. After National adopted so many ACT and NZ First policies at the last election, without telling anyone, I see no reason why the two parties of the left should not campaign on independent, if similar, tax policies that can be agreed in post-election negotiations.

An Independent Review.

The Greens’ announcement offers a detailed set of policies, and, what’s more, they have had them checked to avoid the “who has the biggest hole?” argument taking place between the major parties, which distracts us from the reasons we need a fairer tax system.

Economist Brad Olsen. Photo: MONIQUE FORD / Stuff

In his overview, Principal Economist Brad Olsen says:

“Infometrics has examined the high-level assumptions underpinning the policy costings, and can confirm that the costings appear to be reasonable assessments, conditional on the underpinning assumptions of each policy and commitment. Infometrics concurs with the numbers presented within the policies, conditional on these assumptions made.”

However, he does note that “The large number of changes means that not every variation or permutation of different policy interactions can be considered in totality.”

There was some uncertainty about how different tax changes might interact, but nothing concrete. As for reversing the bright-line test and the landlord tax changes, he didn’t see an issue with that.

On the income tax changes, Olsen writes:

“The income tax model utilised is a standard approach to examine changes in income tax take based on different income tax rate settings, and is a reasonable approach, based on the current distribution of income, and with allowances for changes in the population and earnings.”

Finally, he commented that the administrative costs the Greens had budgeted to implement these changes were reasonable.

As a Green Party supporter, I’m impressed; these are the policies I think we need to get our country back on track. As someone who wants to see a Labour/Greens coalition in November, I can't see anything that's a million miles from what Labour Party supporters and MPs would also want.

People should, of course, vote for whichever party they prefer, but in my view, a Labour/Greens coalition offers the best chance of delivering progressive policies like this.

Have a great Sunday, folks. If you are attending the announcement today, perhaps let us know how it went. Thanks very much to Joel from the Greens for being so helpful.

Ngā mihi,

Nick.

To end today, here’s The Main Squeeze with “Man in the Mirror”.