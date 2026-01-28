She just wants to be free

She’s Gone!

And so it is that Judith Collins, Crusher, one of the most high-profile politicians in this country over the last quarter-century, has called time. She led her party and has held almost every Ministerial position going - and that’s just this term.

Given other circumstances, had she been a member of a party open to selecting a female leader when there was a chance of winning, she might have been Prime Minister.

Unlike some senior MPs, who barely visit their electorates, I got the impression that Collins was a good local MP, although I’m sure opinions vary. Some may say she was ruthless, vindictive even, but there were glimpses of a decency that you seldom see from other National MPs.

When Collins made the announcement, she seemed genuine and human. It speaks volumes that an MP, perhaps particularly one in the National Party, could not be themselves but had to present a tough persona.

Or perhaps this was the act.

Judith Collins. Photo: Pool/Mark Mitchell

But enough with the eulogies, she hasn’t died, she’s returning to what she refers to as her first love, the law, to take up the position of president of the Law Commission. Besides, for many on the left, the announcement was one of great joy, and I posted:

Dust off your dancing shoes, Crusher has retired!!!

Marty commented, “God! Did you hear the sycophantic news item and interviews with John Key about this on Midday Report (RNZ)? Enough to make you vomit. I thought there must have been another Judith Collins they were talking about from the fawning and grovelling going on.”

Hmm, is that the same John Key who forced Collins to resign over her undermining of then-SFO head Adam Feeley? Something she probably would’ve gotten away with under Christopher Luxon on account of his lack of spine.

The man who forced her hand, John Key, described Judith yesterday as the Margaret Thatcher of NZ politics, which might be considered a pretty grim assessment of someone’s career for most people, but apparently not for the National Party.

Shona thought there would be dancing in the streets, but she seemed to have a ringing in her ears. Ding-Dong.

There were suggestions about who else should go, with Gerry Brownlee and Winston Peters being popular candidates, but I felt we were being somewhat churlish. No matter what we think of someone’s politics, a quarter of a century is a long time to dedicate to representing people.

I should probably be more grateful. Thank you, Judith, for the 2020 election; you were worse than any of us dared hope.

Tributes.

Christopher Luxon said of Collins, “She is a force of nature, a straight talker, and a tireless worker.” Which seems true enough, although I won’t trouble you with the rest of his tribute, as it doesn’t even sound like the same person. “Compassion” and “Kindness”? I think you picked up the wrong speech, PM. That sounds like one for Celia Wade-Brown, who also stood down yesterday, not Judith “I stab from the front” Collins.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins said, “She's a worthy adversary. She and I have exchanged plenty of barbs across the debating chamber over the years, but I do wish her well for the future.”

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson recalled, “I was thinking about when I had my first day in the House ever, and she came straight out to say to me, 'Well, you're taking to this job like a duck to water'. Fellow co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick noted, “the one thing that I can definitely say is that she always, on a personal level, was looking out for the women of every party here".

Winston Peters was, as ever, focused on the next election, saying, “She's got seven portfolios and maybe if the prime minister wants some action, maybe he should put me in charge of those as well. I fixed up railways, I fixed up the dogs, and I've fixed up foreign affairs big-time, haven't I.”

Somewhere deep within, Judith was an old-school Nat, one who knew there were things that ought to be done, even if it meant listening to a Union, which her colleagues lacked the backbone to do. One of perhaps the least expected tributes came from the PSA, and good on them.

“We want to acknowledge Public Services Minister Judith Collins as she announces her retirement. The PSA had a constructive relationship with her, and we appreciated her respect for the fundamental roles and rights of public servants, including the right to engage politically in their personal lives set out in law. We wish her well for her new role at the Law Commission.”

Pictured: PSA National Secretary Duane Leo, Public Services Minister Judith Collins and PSA National Secretary Fleur Fitzsimons. Photo: PSA.

But it certainly wasn’t all good, and I posted:

What will be your favourite memory of Crusher?

Oravida, Dirty Politics and Cameron Slater, Bulldozers and Swamp Kauri, Talofa, the Ponsonby walkabout, stabbing from the front, the eyebrow, the photo shoot of her praying, or something else?

Lynda wrote, “Her screaming across parliament, 'OPEN THE BORDERS', thank god she was not in charge!”

Jonathan opted for something recent, “Oh, it's just got to be her cuddling up to Kristi Noem. Such a proud Kiwi moment.”

“Lovely to be able to catch up with my friend, Secretary for Homeland Security Kristi Noem.” Photo: Judith’s Facebook.

Bobbie echoed the sentiments of many, saying, “Today - seeing her retirement announcement. The majority of the motu breathes a collective sigh of relief!”

Jan recalled the ruptured gas line, and it occurred to me that I don’t remember it ever being investigated to the extent it would have if it had been a left-wing politician.

Denise said, “Getting caught out ...Dirty politics with Cameron Slater on speed dial. She should have been dumped from politics then.”

Sandy opted for, “How she got her nickname ‘crusher,’ and yet how many boy racers had their cars scrapped? I think it was three.”

But the most popular choice, as it just seemed so improbable, was her stopping to pray during the 2020 election campaign. It didn’t help, and quite frankly, it looked like a ridiculous Hail Mary.

Judith Collins was accused of signalling to religious voters after praying before voting in Auckland. Photograph: Ben McKay/EPA.

Despite all of that, I respect Judith for stepping up when Todd Muller had to stand down. There was no way she was ever going to win with Jacinda at the height of her popularity, and it showed great loyalty to her party.

Some might have waited until after the inevitable loss and then gone for the role, but perhaps she didn’t think she’d get another chance, and besides, someone had to try and save the furniture.

Obviously, I disagreed with much that Judith did, and I thought that at times she crossed the line in acceptable behaviour for a Minister, but through it all, I think there was a sliver of decency that I don’t see from too many of her colleagues.

I’m not sorry to see her go, although she is perhaps one of the more capable Ministers in the current government, but I certainly wish her and her family well for the future.

Take care, all you lovely people, and have a good Thursday. Even you, Judith.

Ngā mihi,

Nick.

