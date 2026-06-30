We care a lot! About the gamblers and the pushers and the freaks

(We care a lot) about the people who live on the streets

(We care a lot) about the welfare of all you boys and girls

(We care a lot) about you people cause we’re out to save the world

Yeah!

Songwriters: Bill Gould, Michael Bordin, Roddy Bottum, James Martin, Chuck Mosley.

Does Simeon Brown care?

Not for the first time this week, last night’s news left me feeling ill. A man in his mid-50s died in a toilet after waiting nine hours in Waikato’s Emergency Department (ED).

I thought back a couple of months to when I’d arrived at ED here in West Auckland, barely able to stand and needing to be put in a wheelchair. I’m in my mid-50s and wasn’t looking flash.

I was seen in no time at Waitakere, but it feels like the luck of the draw. How on earth has it come to this, where people in Emergency Departments in NZ are waiting that long? Some are being told to expect 14-hour delays. After watching the report I posted:

A man dies in a bathroom after waiting at an Emergency Department for nine hours, and Simeon Brown is emotionless. Chippy was right; this is not good enough – hire more staff, now!

Mary wrote, “I feel sorry for the hospital staff; they don't deserve to be working in these conditions. They want to help everyone.”

Mark said, “Terrible and sad, but it was bound to happen, and more will happen because of the harm this government has done to the whole sector. Bring on November; this craziness has to stop.”

Health Minister Brown said he would not comment on the incident out of respect for the family and to allow the review to “do its work properly”.

Simeon Brown is the answer to the question: What would happen if you took a mediocre man destined to become a bank branch manager, who would award himself Employee of the Month every month, and made him the Minister of Health?

We don’t need more inquiries; we already know what the problem is. There simply aren’t enough doctors and nurses to deliver the health service we expect. By all means, hold an inquiry to find out how on earth this happened, but you’ve got to address the cause right away, or this poor man won’t be the last to die waiting for help.

Brown said, “There is a significant amount of work to meet our targets. There has been improvement across the board; there is still more work to do.” Good lord, Simeon, this isn’t rocket science. It doesn’t matter how much you meddle with targets; this is about having enough staff in our hospitals to save lives.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins said doctors and nurses “have been saying for some time now that the staffing shortages in emergency departments, the shortage of capacity in emergency departments, is a tragedy waiting to happen”.

Cuts, hiring freezes, and a seeming inability to hire replacements until long after critical staff have left are leading to the sort of service degradation everybody said would happen. Now that it has, Simeon wants to hold an Inquiry. For goodness sake, man, listen to the people in our health workforce and take action.

Fleur Fitzsimons of the Public Service Association said it well: “Our thoughts are with the whānau affected by this death, and I hope Minister Simeon Brown is thinking very carefully himself about how his Government can look to stop tragedies like these happening in future.”