Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

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Jill Proudfoot's avatar
Jill Proudfoot
9h

Very sad to lose Dr. Claire Achmad. She's been excellent in her role, and I hope she continues to speak publicly about the dire circumstances in which some families barely survive.

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Mike's avatar
Mike
9h

Well said. The Russian thing was a non-event for me. The Outgoing commissioner’s interview was very telling. The lack of accountability by this government is breathtaking. To not appear at all on the only long form political interview programme on the state broadcaster is inexcusable.

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