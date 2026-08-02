I can always find someone

To say they sympathise

If I wear my heart out on my sleeve

But I don't want some pretty face

To tell me pretty lies

All I want is someone to believe

Songwriter: Billy Joel

This morning on Q&A, they had the Russian Ambassador discuss the recent arrest of a Russian citizen in the south-east of that vast country, for passing information to little old New Zealand’s Secret Intelligence Service.

It sounds pretty far-fetched, given that our rather limited intelligence services seem to be more inward-facing, for example, asking the defence force to have a helicopter ready to whisk Luxon, Cindy Kiro, and Seymour to safety in 2025, known as “Waitangi Extraction Back Up”.

An absolute waste of money. I was at that Waitangi Day, and it was entirely peaceful, as was the hīkoi that preceded it, but that wasn’t even the end of it; they even put David Seymour in a bulletproof car. Total cost to the NZ taxpayer: $44,000.

If our intelligence services are focused on Te Pāti Māori, whom David Seymour accused of posing a non-existent threat he didn’t face, it seems unlikely they’re undercover in eastern Russia, waiting under a lamppost in a trench coat in case a Russian informant should wander by with secrets to divulge.

Dr John Battersby, a senior fellow in the Centre for Defence and Security Studies at Massey University, said:

“From a very practical standpoint, we’d have to be sceptical. If you were a Russian citizen and you were going to spy for the West, why on earth would you pick New Zealand? You’d pick a country that has a proven record of handling overseas agents and actually has a foreign intelligence service.”

International relations expert Al Gillespie said, “hundreds of people were charged with espionage and spying each year in Russia, and it was likely the man reportedly arrested in Khabarovsk would be subjected to a ‘show trial’”. The sort of thing the Soviet Union used to do under Stalin.

In the interview, the Russian Ambassador said reassuringly that we need to wait for evidence and an investigation, as if genuine justice were something that happens in Putin’s Russia. He said Russia would not release any information until the investigation was complete, which seemed rather idiotic, as it has been splashed across the media this week, and I’m guessing our Intelligence Services were not the source.

Russia's ambassador to New Zealand, Stanislav Krans. Photo / Thomas Coughlan

After watching the outgoing children’s commissioner in the previous article, who was so honest, the ambassador looked distinctly shifty, his eyes darting left and right.

Jack asked why the footage of the Russian citizen was released if we’re waiting for such a legal process. The ambassador said they were allowed to release it under the framework of their system, but nothing else, which sounded like absolute garbage. It looks like propaganda on behalf of the Russian state rather than any genuine threat.

He said we should remain calm and wait for information, which sounded like a sensible course of action, except that Russia had released a video with a narrative that left little room to consider the man anything other than guilty. It was obvious that the Ambassador was playing catch-up with the truth, and I suspect that if Jack Tame had been asking questions like this in Russia, he would probably have booked himself a one-way ticket to Siberia

The Ambassador took umbrage at criticism of Russian state media in NZ since the story broke, which made him look ridiculous. I mean, c’mon, it might not quite be North Korea, but the reputation is not much better. Russian state media is essentially pro-Putin propaganda and is heavily aligned with the ruling government; it’s essentially their equivalent of NZME.

He also let his guard slip somewhat as he began referring to the Russian citizen, whom he had only minutes earlier claimed would face due process, as “the Traitor”, so not much of an assumption of innocence there, then!

Weirdly, the Russian diplomat then suggested that Kiwis should feel proud that our tax dollars were at work and that our intelligence service was undertaking such activities. I’m sure he meant to add the word “allegedly”. It was a bizarre Cold War attitude, almost blasé about the whole spying thing, and it failed to understand NZ, where I think most people would not want our government engaging in spying activities, especially on behalf of so-called allies who just slapped us with a 15% tariff.

Jack looked confused as the ambassador argued with himself about whether we were enemies of Mother Russia or merely not considered friends. I wondered whether this was some long-planned revenge for our boycott of the Moscow Olympics.

Surely he wasn’t saying we weren’t friends because of the sanctions imposed after their invasion of Ukraine. That wouldn’t leave Russia with many friends: Belarus, which is essentially a client state; North Korea, which is willing to provide some of its excess population for the front lines; and occasionally China, when they want to send a signal to the Orange occupant of the White House.

Tame asked why our intelligence service, which has limited resources and mostly focuses on the Pacific, would start operating in Russia, where we have zero expertise, and why they would trust a Russian citizen. The Ambassador was unmoved and took a while to respond, saying that money was the Russian citizen's motivation. Tame looked doubtful, and the whole thing smelled fairly rural to me.

It got worse after the Ambassador started speculating that NZ might be operating on behalf of the CIA, but it was obvious he was just letting his imagination run rather than there being any proof that anything of the kind had taken place.

Jack turned the tables, saying that the NZSIS named Russia as one of three state actors operating in NZ, and asked the Ambassador whether Russians were spying here. He changed the subject but certainly didn’t say “no”, adding that we weren’t considered important enough.

So much for diplomatic skills; maybe we should let the Foreign Minister tell him to “go back where he came from”, or maybe not. It’d be a shame to be downgraded from “not-a-friend” status to “enemy” status.

I’m making light of that, but the results of Winston’s racist brain fart are still being felt, mostly by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

The response has been almost universal, and I don’t know whether to be proud of my country for calling out Winston’s racist attack on Chinese people or disgusted that there hasn’t been more anger among people about the attacks we’ve seen against Māori since the coalition came to power.

Certainly, I’m unimpressed by Luxon’s ongoing cowardice. He has confirmed that what Winston said was unquestionably racist, yet he is happy for him to keep doing the job. What sort of CEO turns a blind eye to repeated racism by a senior manager? The answer is: not a very good one.

Western Bay of Plenty deputy mayor Margaret Murray-Benge, the partner of Don Brash since 2016, questioned Luxon about Winston Peters' comments at a meeting in Tauranga, saying, “There is a shit of a man who is destroying this country. Last term it was the Chinese, this term it’s the Indians. What are you going to do with Winston Peters when he is insulting this country, globally? He is getting away with it, and he is destroying race relations in this country”. This received great support from an audience that looked like National Party supporters.

Luxon responded with an anti-Winston rant, saying Peters had:

Opposed the China FTA

Opposed the India FTA

Been part of a government that banned oil and gas

Was responsible for putting Jacinda Ardern in power

All while completely ignoring the fact that he himself is the person whose job it is to stop Winston getting away with it.

By the way, if you’re wondering how Lawrence, the target of Winston’s attack, is doing, here he is at Armageddon yesterday encouraging people to vote. I’ve been impressed with his dignified response to Peters' nastiness and the way that the Green whanau have put their arms around him.

Green MP Lawrence Xu-Nan on the right. Photo: https://www.facebook.com/pnrgreens

There was another Q&A segment before the curious interview with the Russian Ambassador, and I’m not ashamed to say that the first one made me cry and left me absolutely furious. I posted:

Our child commissioner speaks the truth, saying benefits and income in many houses with children simply aren’t enough, and in response she loses her job. Another National disgrace.

Commissioner Dr Claire Achmad stated that “Child poverty has gotten measurably worse under this government.” The government changed her term from five years to three, then didn’t select her or tell her why when she had to re-apply for her job. A government that would prefer child poverty was not discussed.

Leonie said, “How much kudos this Govt would have had if they had kept Claire in her role. Jack makes excellent points; a fabulous interview! Mauri ora, dear Claire.”

Raewyn wrote, “I am interested to know what next for Claire Acmad? She still has her strong values and a strong drive for the rights of children. What an amazing woman.”

It was hard to listen to: this compassionate human being, who clearly cares about young people, losing her job for speaking the truth to power, even though she has acted completely professionally and acknowledged positive initiatives where they existed. The Minister, Louise Upston, preferred to remain unaccountable by refusing, yet again, to appear on Q&A.

The Children's Commissioner Claire Achmad left her role on Friday, unappointed for a second term. Photo: Newsroom.

I doubt I’ll give much further thought to the Russian arrest; the whole thing seems dubious to me, but I don’t know how anyone could stop thinking about Child Poverty, especially if you’re the minister in charge.

Ignoring Child Poverty and vile racist outbursts, I wish these people had an ounce of the integrity and honesty shown by Dr Claire Achmad.

Have a good Sunday, folks, and take care, all of you. To receive new posts from me, join the conversation in the comments, and support my work, subscribe:

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Ngā mihi,

Nick.

To end today, here is Billy Joel with Honesty, one of his best, I reckon: