Despite repeated warnings

Our danger’s up ahead

The captain won’t be listening

To what’s been said

It feels that there’s a good chance

That we have been misled

And so the captain’s planning

To steam ahead

Song by Paul McCartney.

This morning, Christopher Luxon appeared on Breakfast, which, as far as I recall, is the first interview-type situation he has been involved in since before Christmas, so over a month. Unfortunately, those involved positioned him so that the rising sun was glaring in his eyes, as though they hadn’t considered that it would rise today. He squinted a bit but thankfully didn’t don sunglasses.

Interviewer Chris Chang asked about the vigil held at the Mount last night. “Yeah, look, it was lovely”, was Luxon’s response, his first words, and I was a bit thrown by his selection. “Lovely"? Really? Not perhaps “moving”, or “emotional”?

The PM said he’d seen it on Social Media, and he and Mark Mitchell had gone down just to sit with families. That’s a nice sentiment, but I very much doubt the PM’s movements and schedule are determined by what he spots on Social Media.

If they are, he really needs to do something about his newsfeed, because this was a rare occasion when Luxon interacted with the public, though, for once, it was the right thing to do.

Luxon at the vigil. Photo: Luxon’s Facebook.

The PM waffled about the Mount being a nice place, but people being sad; it all sounded a bit trite, though, to his credit, he spoke authentically about people sitting together, talking and processing. Then it deteriorated as he decided what we really needed to hear was his schedule.

“I was here on Friday, I was here late last night, and again this morning, and I can just tell you our first responders are amazing”. That’s enough about you, Christopher, but it’s good that you finally realise, like the rest of us, that our emergency workers are incredible.

He singled out Fire and Emergency, which felt like tremendous hypocrisy given the ongoing industrial action by the sector. I thought, if you think they’re amazing, then why don’t you pay them properly and provide the equipment they need?

He continued saying that people were working hard to recover the missing people and that “it’s a full court press”. Which rather undid the man-of-the-people persona, as that’s not a phrase Kiwis would use. We might “get stuck in” or “roll our sleeves up”, or a myriad of other phrases, but none of them would be “it’s a full court press”.

If you’re wondering what it even means, “A full-court press is a basketball term for a defensive style in which the defence applies pressure to the offensive team the entire length of the court before and after the inbound pass.”

A phrase that gave away which country Luxon is most comfortable with, and was also inappropriate to this situation.

Chang asked how delicate the situation was, but the moment of humanity had passed, and Luxon returned to his usual practice of repeating related phrases rather than offering thoughts. “Had some challenges”, “potential risks” before saying something quite unexpected that would’ve had David Seymour spitting out his cuppa tea.

The PM said karakia, not with any enthusiasm, but he at least acknowledged that it took place, so that’s a start.

Next, Chang spoke of the PM visiting the East Cape, saying residents were appreciative but asked where the relief support was. “Can you assure them you’ll have their backs financially?” he asked the PM.

The PM said, “Unfortunately, Nicola took the emergency relief money and gave it to landlords as a tax cut. She assures me the kitty is bare.”

Except he didn’t say that, even though it would’ve been true, but instead offered, “Absolutely”, while shaking his head. Seriously, can’t someone teach this guy the basics of body language?

He then proceeded at length to detail all of the travel he and Mark Mitchell had been doing, as if that mattered diddly squat to the good folks of the East Cape who just want to know that the government would be there for them.

It soon became clear why he was talking about his travels, as he shifted to telling us how he and Mark Mitchell had met the five affected councils and explained that the different mayors faced different challenges.

Which rather sounds like the buck being passed to local government, although no doubt some funding would have to come from central government, and the caucus will be meeting tomorrow to discuss it. Hope Nicola has her big-bag-of-money-for-a-rainy-day ready.

Luxon then said, “What has been impressive is sadly these events keep coming to New Zealand, and what we can control is our response to them.”

Jesus wept.

No mention that the increasing number of such events might be climate change-related, or that we ought to refocus efforts to reduce them. Not even a comment about building infrastructure differently to better withstand the new reality. Just a passive focus on response after the fact, a recovery rather than any kind of prevention.

Luxon again blathered on, listing all of the groups that had been involved, but young Mr Chang wasn’t going to let the PM burble meaningless platitudes to the camera and asked an actual question:

“You make the point that these things keep happening. After catastrophic weather events in the North Island in 2024, a review by former Governor General Sir Jerry Mateparae showed NZ’s emergency management system has failed in places and is not fit for purpose. Without adequate investment in risk reduction and readiness, the impacts of disasters will continue to be devastating. How prepared are we now? What has changed to boost funding and resources?”

I noticed that Luxon had moved his hands into his pockets. There was a long pause while he either received or formulated an answer.

Turns out the key things they’ve done were have a restructure and introduce a dedicated Minister in the form of Mark Mitchell. I’m not sure about you, but I’m not feeling relieved.

Again, the PM listed off storm events, saying we must get better at dealing with them, without even a hint of irony that he has been the Prime Minister who has abandoned our measures to limit the damage of climate change.

Luxon claimed that responses to events such as the Port Hills fires would now be “infinitely” better, which was quite a claim, and it made me wonder whether the PM understood the term or simply used it when he couldn’t think of a bigger number.

Chang had a second question and asked, “We are always going to have to respond to events, that’s just the reality, right, but in terms of actually trying to prevent, to take a long term solution at preventing, what about the impact of climate change and how much of a priority is that going to be for you in this election?”

Luxon said, “Well, it’s a massive priority, and that’s why you’ve seen our government do everything we can to accelerate renewable energy,” and then he burst into flames.

I’m kidding, he was struck by a lightning bolt.

Just joking, but what a lot of absolute rubbish, his government has reversed pretty much every climate measure, they have focused on roads for cars over mass transit, and they’re opening up for new gas and oil exploration. Their only interest in climate change is being seen to cancel supposedly woke measures faster than ACT.

Luxon went back to listing things, this time community groups, as if to say this was on everyone, not just him.

Chang was back and said that if Climate Change was important to Luxon, shouldn’t it have featured in his State of the Nation speech?

The PM said, “Oh, well, there are a lot of things I could cover in a State of the Nation speech, but the reality is there’s been no doubt we’re deeply committed to blah de blah de blah…”

I think I’d have respected it more if he simply said it wasn’t, given that it is surely apparent to everyone.

Chris moved on and said, “Last year’s slogan was, ‘Going For Growth,’ this year it’s ‘Fixing The Basics, Building The Future.’” Is that as aspirational as the previous catch cry?

Luxon went into full-on blame Labour mode, which might have cut it in the first year had there been any truth to National’s claims, but it is surely ringing pretty hollow now, given they’re in their third year.

At some point, Luxon has to take responsibility himself, although he’ll probably continue to blame Labour for everything, and hopefully, on election day, he’ll be right to do so for once.

From there on, it was just political buzzwords being delivered by an ex-deodorant salesman, so I’ll leave it there.

Yes, we need to continue to improve the way we respond to disasters, but we also must address climate change, and it isn’t an all-or-nothing. The more we limit emissions, the less damage will be done, but we have a government that clearly has no interest in doing anything beyond the bare minimum required by international agreements.

Time to vote the buggers out unless your plan is to adapt by growing gills.

Take care, all of you lovely people.

Ngā mihi,

Nick.

To end today, here’s Paul McCartney with Despite Repeated Warnings: