Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nick Rockel's avatar
Nick Rockel
7h

I've seen a few new subscribers come through after recent newsletters, so I thought I'd leave this open in the hope that the trend continues. I'd far rather people subscribe because they read something they like than because they're prevented from seeing it, but I will need to bring back the paywall soon, as I figure it acts as a disincentive to contributing if too many are free. Hope that makes sense, and thanks for bearing with me. Nick.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Darien Fenton's avatar
Darien Fenton
6h

Luxon and Mark Mitchell hopped in their Crown limousine to get to the vigil at the Maunga yesterday to make sure there would be pics of himself sitting on the wet grass in his blue suit with his creepy arm around the unsuspecting woman next to him. This morning on RNZ he said : "I'm proud of the response, I really genuinely am and I've obviously come from a life where I've had to deal with risk management in my business life and what I see and the capability that we've been building, particularly under the leadership of Mark [Mitchell] and the teams from [National Emergency Management Agency] and others, the way they interface with the mayors and the way the mayors then activate their local emergency responses, it's been excellent.” Whaaaaat? I used to run an airline? Then the karakia this morning. Betcha he didn't know the Maori words but he had to put the pics of himself all over his FB site. I saw a thing yesterday from that little ACT jerk Todd Stephenson who had told off a government department for having karakia and had stopped it. OK or not OK? Make up your mind Luxon.

Reply
Share
8 replies
47 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nick Rockel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture