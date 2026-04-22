I don't need no doctor

Because I know what's ailing me

I don't need no doctor

Because I know what's ailing me

I've been too long away from my baby, yeah

I'm coming down with a misery

Songwriters: Nick Ashford, Valerie Simpson, and Jo Armstead.

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The Lady doth protest

Following the warnings yesterday from coalition partner Winston Peters, National were probably about ready for a distraction, and Nicola Willis found it in the house by painting herself as the victim. Have you got your tiny violins ready?

Chris Hipkins was explaining that those on the other side who were answering a question could not speculate on what might have happened if some other government were in charge. At that point, Nicola Willis let out a cry that I can only describe as being like a wounded moose waking from a traumatic nightmare.

The sound of her cry reverberated around the chamber, causing Barbara Edmonds to ask, “Are you alright?” Chippy then said, “I think she may be having a few issues; she may need some medical help.” Labour people showing empathy in the face of anguish.