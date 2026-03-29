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Jo's avatar
Jo
5h

Tāutoko Nick 😃

I was really impressed by Casey’s interview too. He was incredible to listen to, as it was all so natural, clearly evidence based and clearly a no brainer for Aotearoa. But I was particularly impressed with his inclusiveness and awareness of all people. Specifically, noting those of lower incomes and socio-economic status. Not letting the divide between rich and poor get even bigger.

A remarkable man and vision.

Thanks for ensuring more people know about it Nick. It certainly has me thinking and discussing more 😳

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Mac Stevenson's avatar
Mac Stevenson
5h

Totally agree Nick. It surely wouldn’t be hard to subsidise solar panels for home owners with funding that was to be spent on a gas terminal. Also cannot understand why our large industrial buildings are not covered in panels. If we need to be shown how China would readily help even demonstrating the drones used to clean the panels. Drill baby drill and his druncle though would be totally opposed on many levels, and especially China’s help.

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