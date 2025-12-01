Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patricia Bremner's avatar
Patricia Bremner
Dec 1

When the end goal is privatisation, look at the 'Why?"

Regional Councils own or manage huge assets, like Foundations, Ports, and Land. Now, how does Central Government get to sell these assets to their friends? The new Boards are cash strapped with rate caps, so they sell assets... nefarious plan.. always "follow the money" with Luxo and friends.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Nick Rockel and others
Keith Simes's avatar
Keith Simes
Dec 1

Any move that delights the TaxPayer’s Union must be really bad for most citizens. The goal must be a future privatisation when councils ‘fall over’ with impossible budgets. By the by, has there EVER been a less inspiring Minister than Simon What’s?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
44 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Nick Rockel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture