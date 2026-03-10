Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gaylene Middleton's avatar
Gaylene Middleton
5h

Wonderfully written. I was so angry listening to the lies of Simeon Brown. He has no integrity at all. There are other situations where people cannot attend funerals or be with ill family. There is war in the Ukraine, Gaza, Middle East, these families cannot say farewell to those killed by warfare. I applaud Jacinda, Grant and Ashley with how they managed the Pandemic.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Quentin McDonald's avatar
Quentin McDonald
5h

I think neither of the Royal Commission's reports will have changed anybody's minds substantially as we seem to be quite set depending on our viewpoint. I do acknowledge that the first one, in particular, made me realise that I had considerable privilege (at the time, working from home knowledge worker) that allowed me to somewhat 'enjoy' lockdowns in the way I might not have if I had, say, been a restaurant or small store owner.

Every headline should really be about our lack of preparation for future events, something this Government with their apparent war on Public Health, has done nothing to address. We should also keep in mind the "next time" might look more like SARS-1 or even the "Spanish Flu" with different vulnerabilities and an even higher fatality rate.

Reply
Share
1 reply
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nick Rockel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture