Somethings we will never agree on.

Can’t you just tell the truth once?

The coalition, I mean, not you, dear reader.

Can’t you just tell the bloody truth for once in your lives and admit that the last government mostly got it right regarding Covid? Some might say they were outstanding, and that it was a response highly regarded around the world, but you can’t even admit they mainly got it right?

Coalition leaders David Seymour, Christopher Luxon and Winston Peters. Composition image by Nadine Christmas (Source: 1News/Getty)

And no, I don’t much care if, in hindsight, the last lockdown lasted a bit longer than it needed; I’m happy that they erred on the side of caution, rather than the alternative.

And no, I’m not overly concerned by your cries that they spent too much; it was a rainy day, and the government needed to support people and businesses. Do you want to know why I’m not up in arms about that?

Because you’re spending more. Yeah, no global pandemic, but you’re still spending more, still borrowing more, still running deficits, all while managing to deliver poorer quality services.

To be honest, if I were you, I might worry about getting my own house in order rather than focusing on things that you know damn well were the previous government acting responsibly and putting scientific advice ahead of what was politically expedient.

Not a mistake that you would make, I understand.

But seriously, though, haven’t you got more important things to be doing than blaming everything on the last lot, whom you mostly agreed with at the time?

For goodness sake, Winston was the actual deputy PM at the time. Convenient, isn’t it, that the scope of the inquiry excluded that period and looked only at the period when Winston found his people.

Winston Peters visits protesters at Parliament. Photo: RNZ / Angus Dreaver

I posted:

Now that the Covid witch-hunt is over, and the last lot were mostly right, could the coalition fix the problems they have made?

Sandy commented, “One of the findings in the report was misinformation being spread. That's exactly what the coalition is now doing, cherry-picking the report for anything negative to beat up Labour. I hope people see through this for what it really is: a distraction away from the coalition's own disastrous economic management.”

Tatyana wrote, “The coalition is not there to fix anything, as their track record of the past two years has shown.”

The Report.

I’m not going to dive deeply into the report; it’s been well covered in the media. If you’re keen to read more, I recommend the Guardian’s article, New Zealand Covid response among world’s best but ‘scars’ remain, inquiry finds.

The thing is, I don’t much care about the overs and unders of decisions made with the best of intent under the scrutiny of hindsight, and neither should the current government, other than to better prepare for another pandemic.

In any case, below is a summary of the findings beyond the fact that the report largely endorsed the then government’s elimination strategy and vaccine roll-out, which was the scope of this second, coalition-initiated review, along with the economic response.

These were the main findings which we can learn from so as to adapt future responses:

The approach to vaccines was solid and evidence-based, except that the Ministry did not convey to Ministers the risks of teenagers receiving two vaccinations in a short period.

Vaccine mandates were well-reasoned, but the impacts were not sufficiently monitored.

The elimination strategy was highly effective, but the Auckland lockdown lasted longer than health officials recommended.

The government spent more broadly than the Treasury recommended.

What I’m focused on is the response of the various parties, and I’ll start with Jacinda and Grant, who were pure class with their comments, unlike Simeon Brown, who jumped around like a demented pixie shouting “burn the witches”.

Who said what?

This is from Dame Jacinda Ardern and Grant Robertson, the people who were there and know what they’re talking about:

Ardern with then Finance Minister Grant Robertson and former Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield. Photo: RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

“The findings of the second phase of the Royal Commission are consistent with the first report. We got a lot right. More than most. But there are areas that could have been better. The Commission’s observation - ‘there is no scenario in which NZ - or any other country - could have confronted the pandemic without some cost’ will be just as true for the next time. Our best safeguard is to ensure we are as well prepared as we can be.”

Whereas Health Minister Simeon Brown focused on the small number of critical points, even as Covid deaths climb under his watch.

He was critical of vaccinations for those under 18, even though he knew that the people making the decisions didn’t have the information about the elevated risk of myocarditis.

National’s Simeon Brown says the Royal Commission has highlighted that the Government was not always following health advice. Monique Ford / The Post

Brown stood before the cameras and said there was an onus on the Minister of the day to ask further questions, which was a bit rich from a Minister who never seems to listen to those working in the health sector unless it makes the news.

Meanwhile, Winston ranted and raved, saying “they tried to call people 'cookers', the 'river of filth', and that we were all 'going down a rabbit hole’.” Almost as though Peters was personally insulted, given that’s his constituency.

No question, people were divided, but who is responsible for that? Those who were the adults in the room, or those like Winston Peters who played on misinformation and discontent for their own personal gain at the ballot box?

I do understand that the lockdowns and mandates were genuinely hard on some. There were people full of misinformation who were afraid; there was hardship as Kiwis missed key life events, and pressures that made some feel they had lost control, as they were compelled to act for the greater good.

A Covid health warning during lockdown in Wellington. Photograph: Dave Lintott.

However, I think many of those who became so angry with the restrictions and the then government did not suffer and were simply lousy human beings who put their own needs first.

The alternative.

Observing the mature and calm responses of Robertson and Ardern, who have fully cooperated despite not being willing to turn the process into the show trial the coalition wanted, and contrasting them with the petty partisanship of Simeon Brown and others, I imagined the alternative and posted it.

Can you imagine how many people would have died if Simeon Brown had been the Health Minister and Seymour the associate Health Minister during Covid?

Owen said, “Oh, I can. Just take a look at what was happening in America at the time...”

Tua wrote, “As an essential worker during the pandemic, I was prepared to do my part in helping our communities during that period. I supported the previous government in doing what they thought was right during a worldwide pandemic.”

Lorraine commented, “I'm forever grateful that Labour was in government when the pandemic hit. They followed the science and prioritised people over business & commercial interests, and still managed to keep the economy buoyant and to protect incomes. We know that the reverse would have been true under this coalition.”

Roger said, “So, according to these neo-liberal vultures, job losses from an attempt to save lives are unforgivable. Job losses from an attempt to save money, on the other hand, are merely good economic management. Scumbags!”

Sometimes governments need to spend money, but I’d rather it was spent on saving lives and looking after people than on tax cuts for landlords or ending up in tobacco company bank accounts.

If Jacinda Ardern’s government was guilty of anything, it was of caring too much, and as we have learned in the last two years, that is a hell of a lot better than the reverse.

Former Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern. Photo: 2021 Getty Images

Take care, all of you lovely people. Get the booster, take a test if needed, and please stay home if you get sick. I do appreciate that I’m preaching to the wrong crowd.

Ngā mihi,

Nick.

To end today, the magnificent Hooverphonic with Vinegar & Salt: