Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

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Josephine's avatar
Josephine
10h

Mōrena Nick and Nick's Kōrero whānau.

Thank you for this newsletter and this information. I was completely unaware of this.

As a disabled person myself, although, my circumstances are slightly different because I'm single, anything that concerns the disability community is very personal, ans so I feel it's my duty to fight for others who this and many others will affect. For far too long, our disability hapori (community) have been ignored and it almost feels like we have become second-class citizens. (That probably sounds a bit dramatic.)

Have a great day. It's bloody cold and currently raining here in Pōneke, so a day in front of the fire is in order.

It's now time for me to sign that petition.

Ngā mihi Nick. Appreciate you.

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Keith Simes's avatar
Keith Simes
10h

This is worth fighting for, it says so much about being a civilised society. In a future world I hope someone reports “first they came for the landlords…”

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