Nick's Kōrero

Kate
Kate
4h

Yay for you getting home again to food with flavour!

I didn't see the interview, so thanks for the breakdown. If course Chippy came out on the side of international order - unlike the "hard on crime but inexplicably inefficient at stamping it out and apparently good at promoting it instead" government.

In light of my last sentence, it should come as no surprise that Luxon doesn't seem to know what laws are for. We don't have international agreements to influence polls or create photo opportunities, which is how Luxon seems to think laws should be made.

Same topic, different slant: does anyone think any of the eight attacks on sovereign states that the US has made under Trump's reign of terror were justified? And there's been widespread comment on the undeniable fact that Trump has used his leadership to terrorise his citizens and have them killed, maimed or deported to foreign prisons? Also, to attack vessels in international waters, murdering all aboard? His flagrant floutings of his own country's law and international law since plonking his bum down in the oval office have been many and egregious. Does that mean that a targeted attack on the US is justified? And the same measure sees Israel just as culpable.

John Flinn
4h

New subscriber here.

On Jan 8 2026 as reported in the Guardian, Trump boasted: “I don’t need international law”. 🤨

He then added that his power is limited only by his “own morality”.

And there you have it. I’m hoping someone will dig up this particular audio clip, send it to Luxon, Chippie and Chloe. Use it in Parliament to drown out Peters and Seymour.

