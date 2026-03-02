With his mind,

He's saying, "No more!"

With his heart,

He's saying, "No more!"

With his life,

He's saying, "No more war!"

Songwriter: Brad Hill.

Mōrena folks,

Yesterday afternoon, I was discharged from the hospital, and although I had a twinge of sadness at leaving after so much kind care, it sure was good to get home. Fi made a divine sausage casserole, utilising ingredients from her garden and some delicious L’Authentique sausages I’d brought. What a reminder that food could have flavour.

Please note that the above link is not an advertisement; I receive no payment and would never carry advertising. They just make damn fine sausages.

This morning, I thought I’d check out Chippy’s appearance on Breakfast to see what he had to say about things following the calamity of Luxon’s attempts to do so at a press conference yesterday, so we’ll start with that.

The other thing I noticed on my return, aside from the idea of adding flavour to food and how remarkably comfortable my own bed was, was a sad decline in subscribers while I was away.

Before we get into the interview, here is a clip my best mate sent me this morning, an explainer on the situation in fairly earthy language, which is to say it contains a bit of swearing, but is a good watch.

Chippy speaks on Breakfast.

Hipkins looked good in a stylish suit with a slick new haircut, but he also looked deadly serious as the interview began.

Chris Hipkins from parliament. Image: TVNZ.

The interviewer, Chris Chang, pushed the opening line that we had long criticised the Iranian regime, almost an extension of Luxon’s rhetoric. Chippy agreed that we have, but said that didn’t mean we should be supporting airstrikes against international law. He said New Zealand has always stood for International law and we should continue to do so.

Chang asked Chippy who was right, Helen Clark, who called the actions “a disgrace”, or Christopher Luxon, who said we didn’t have all the information.

Hipkins said we should be principled and independent in our decision-making and spoke of the Iraq war, where, similarly, we didn’t like the regime that had been in charge, but we didn’t support US action either. It was an excellent comparison and a reminder that under a strong leader, we could maintain our independence and continue to speak the truth.

As for Luxon’s suggestion that we’re not in the best position to judge the legality of Israel's and the US’s actions, given that they had all the information and we didn’t, this is akin to suggesting that a criminal caught red-handed in the act should judge themselves.

It’s a very new-age attitude to justice from the PM, but thinking that Netanyahu and Trump are going to do the right thing in the face of a mountain of evidence to the contrary just seems cowardly and naive. What Luxon really means is they can do whatever they want, and we are nothing more than a compliant vassal.

Thomas Coughlan described it well in the Herald in his paywalled article:

“One of former Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern’s early foreign policy efforts was joining a tongue-in-cheek campaign to have New Zealand, perennially ignored by the world’s cartographers, included on more world maps.

In his response to the US and Israel’s bombing of Iran, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon suggested his defence policy is something of the opposite – the foreign policy equivalent of Homer Simpson quietly retreating into the bushes.”

Image courtesy of David.

Back to the interview, Chris Chang asked if the rules of engagement had changed in this current conflict.

Chippy was resolute, saying that if the Rules of Engagement have changed to the point where countries can do whatever they like, regardless of international laws, that was bad news for small countries like ours, and reiterated that we needed to stick up for such standards.

Confession time: Some of you might have seen a Facebook post I made on Sunday, in which I was somewhat critical of Chippy.

I was in my hospital bed, thinking of all the massive changes required to address wealth-inequality, our healthcare system, climate change, and so many other things, and I thought of recent Labour announcements such as a rather un-inspirational State of the Nation that I couldn’t even bring myself to write about, and for the first time I questioned whether Hipkins was the right man to lead us not only to victory but to achieve more than incremental gains.

This, despite having written positively about him for the last few years and, when seeing him speak at Waitangi, feeling that he sounded like a Prime Minister more than any other political leader in our parliament.

Hearing him speak today reaffirmed for me that he is an excellent leader, but I still harbour doubts about whether he will be prepared to do some of the big things needed, such as introducing a far-reaching and unavoidable wealth tax.

Still, the gap between Hipkins and Luxon is a chasm; the former is an honourable man of integrity, even if he is less direct than I might sometimes like, whereas Luxon is a living nightmare, an utterly uncaring buffoon of a man who needs to go as soon as possible for the benefit of at least 90% of Kiwis.

Right, Chippy has been on pause long enough, back to it…

Chang asked if the PM needs to be clearer about whether this is legal. Hipkins replied that the PM was all over the show on this yesterday and, almost grinning, said, “I don’t actually know what the NZ government’s position is because it seemed to change multiple times during his press conference.”

It was certainly a disaster, and during the News last evening I posted:

Luxon looked like an absolute moron at that press conference on the news. What a contrast to Helen Clark, who spoke the truth with such integrity and strength.

Here is the segment if you didn’t see it:

Marilyn said, “No pre-rehearsed practice. He has limited knowledge and can’t answer questions that require intelligent and knowledgeable rhetoric.”

Diana wrote, “He was utterly clueless, a man who has blustered his way through life and up the corporate ladder, probably on the hard work and talent of others. He seems to be too lazy to do any research or preparation to make sure he understands any given situation.

Our former women PMs make him look totally incompetent and uneducated.

No wonder Seymour and Peters can run rings around him.”

Brett commented, “He is what the old soldiers called an Empty Uniform - or more precisely an Empty Blue Suit!! Corporate Speak platitudes and the empathy of an empty wheelie bin! Ditch the Prick in '26!”

I didn’t have high expectations for how Luxon would handle this, but he has been even worse than I thought. As for Helen Clark - what an absolute national treasure she is, so resolute, and it was good to see something similar from Chippy this morning.

Chippy responded to a question about walking the line between keeping our allies on side, by which I assume he meant the US, and essentially having the courage to speak out, saying, “We’ve faced these same dilemmas before”.

He again returned to the example of Iraq, where we chose not to join the Coalition of the Duped, or whatever our allies were called, and we were respected for our independent stance of standing up for what we believe in as a country. Chippy added, History has proven that we were right.

Chris Hipkins from parliament. Image: TVNZ.

Hipkins said we can either stand for international rules or for might-is-right, and that the most powerful can do whatever they like to other countries around the world. He reiterated, “We should stand for international rules”

I am still worried about some of the large changes needed. I want my kids to be able to buy a home in this country, and something significant has to be done about wealth inequality. But this was an excellent interview by Hipkins; he got it just right, and I would be delighted should he become Prime Minister, a role that we could then feel pride in again rather than shame.

Take care, all you lovely people, and thank you for all the kind messages while I was in hospital; I was really moved.

Ngā mihi,

Nick.

To end today, here is Eddie Vedder, a man once called the voice of my generation, with No More.

