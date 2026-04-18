Risin' up, straight to the top

Had the guts, got the glory

Went the distance, now I'm not gonna stop

Just a man and his will to survive

Songwriters: Frankie Sullivan, Jim Peterik.

Since the coalition was formed, those of us on the left have desperately hoped it would be a one-term government. They’re rare in Aotearoa, but not unheard of. On the other hand, the prospect of seeing a Prime Minister rolled in his first term, even while his coalition is marginally ahead in the polls, seems quite far-fetched, and it made me wonder…

How badly must a prime minister underperform to lose the confidence of their caucus within a single term while their minor coalition partner's popularity surges as their own declines?

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Lynda wrote, “When you pick a person with no political experience who gives an impression at most tv interviews that he’s in such a hurry to get to his next very important meeting and you are wasting his time so hurry up ..... his inability to really connect except on a very superficial level ..... its inevitable people start waking up to the shortcomings even the party faithful.”

There is no positive intent from the National Party with such a move. No thought that NZ deserves a leader with empathy, one who can criticise genocide, or even one who can turn up to a Sunday morning current affairs show. This much-anticipated coup is entirely about self-preservation and the egos of those involved.

The prospect that National MPs may lose their jobs is very real, but worse still is that even if they win, they will probably have to hand more power to NZ First.

Some in National must be thinking the likes of Shane Jones and Casey Costello have been embarrassing enough, blatantly working as industry lobbyists. You can’t give them the top jobs - these are not serious people, more subtlety is required.

So we come to Q&A, and even the fact that Chris Bishop is showing up for an interview is a slight against Luxon, who found it beyond his abilities.