Until the philosophy which hold one race

Superior and another Inferior

Is finally

And permanently

Discredited

And abandoned

Everywhere is war

Me say war

Writers: Carlton Lloyd Barrett, Allen Cole.

With the words of Lynda Topp fresh in our ears, bemoaning the increase in defence spending vs a lack of oil for the rag that the creative arts survive on, the US Secretary of War said: “You’re a bunch of freeloaders, and it’s not enough.”

Even as our government increases our military spending from 1.2% of GDP in 2024 to 2%, sacrificing other spending to do so, Mr Hegseth says it’s not enough; he wants countries to move up to spending 3.5% of GDP.

The man from the Ministry for War said, “For those nations that rise to this challenge, and embrace responsibility as true partners, the benefits will be clear. As our strategy states, we will prioritise working with model allies. Those nations that are most capable, clear-eyed and ready to defend their national interest.”

Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth. Image: The Independent.

I’m guessing “model allies” are those who do as the Trump regime says without question, and “clear-eyed” is a euphemism for nations willing to send their young people into conflict at the behest of their masters.

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