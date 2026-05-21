Regrets, I've had a few

But then again, too few to mention

I did what I had to do

And saw it through without exemption

I planned each charted course

Each careful step along the byway

And more, much more than this

I did it my way

Song: Paul Anka

Don’t you hate it when you mock the poor and needy in the media, only to think better of it?

There you are, enjoying yourself, just talking about “Bottom Feeders” as you would around the cabinet table, or suggesting that the social housing tenants you’re giving a rent increase to have “won the lotto”, and all of a sudden your media advisors are running towards you in slow motion, mouthing the word “Nooooooooo”.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis. Photo: RNZ / Marika Khabazi

But I’m getting ahead of myself. Before Nicola let slip what she really thought of those in social housing, revealing how utterly out of touch she is, the government had already decided to make these changes. Amid a cost-of-living crisis, with people struggling to pay for rent and food, they decided to take money from some of those who are doing it hardest.

Classic National, taking from the poor so they don’t have to take from the wealthy.