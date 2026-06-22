Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

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Jane's avatar
Jane
5h

You missed the bit where *this* National government reduced the government contribution even further to a mere 25 cents in the dollar.

"From 1 July 2025, the government will contribute 25 cents for each dollar you contribute to KiwiSaver each year, with the maximum government contribution being $260.72."

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Mac Stevenson's avatar
Mac Stevenson
4h

Really hoping that Simeon does the same for National as campaign manager as he has done as Minister of Transport and Minister of Health. In short he has stuffed up both so three out of three would be great.

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