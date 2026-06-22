I wanna be a billionaire so fucking bad

Buy all of the things I never had

I wanna be on the cover of Forbes magazine

Smilin' next to Oprah and the Queen

Songwriters: Peter Hernandez / Ari Levine / Travis L. McCoy / Philip Ii.

Mōrena,

I hope you’re good. I’m still catching up on the weekend’s news after a day off yesterday, and it doesn’t seem like much has happened since then.

Except, oh yeah, the PM of the UK, Sir Keir Starmer, resigned in that very British style of coup, where there is no bloodletting but the leader is told they’re not popular and it’s time to go. He is to be replaced by Andy Burnham, probably in July, but Burnham can’t yet become the PM as he isn’t even an MP.

Burnham will be sworn in as an MP on Monday after winning a by-election in Makerfield, which was engineered entirely to enable him to replace poor old Keir, who has had a difficult, some might say impossible, role.

With the rapid rise of the far-right Reform Party, the related racial division we’ve seen play out in some communities in Britain, and the impossible task of keeping Donald Trump happy as he demonstrates the consistency of lumpy custard, or perhaps that’s just the President’s blood flow, it’s hard not to feel for Starmer.

Starmer embraces his wife, Victoria, after his statement in Downing Street. Photograph: Tolga Akmen/EPA

It made me wonder whether certain National Party MPs, especially a few senior ones who, based on the party’s recent polling, look like they could lose their jobs.

Brownlee, Willis, Goldsmith, and first-term MP Nancy Lu lack the security of an electorate, and Chris Bishop may lose his Hutt South seat to Ginny Andersen. A few of them might regret not doing the same with Luxon when they wake up unemployed the day after the election.

If I may be so bold, Hutt South is one of those electorates where it really is a two-horse race. Either Bishop or Andersen will win, but it will be tight. I’d encourage all who are left-wing inclined to give your vote to Ginny and send Bishop packing, as she did here:

I still find it extraordinary that we have a man leading our country who decided he was no good at talking to people in uncontrolled environments, and so simply stopped doing so, almost as if he’d lost interest in being accountable to the public.

National’s about-turn on KiwiSaver.

National has a poor history when it comes to retirement schemes, from Muldoon’s decision to cancel the New Zealand Superannuation Scheme, which some have called “probably the worst financial decision ever made”, to John Key chipping away at the incentives and support for KiwiSaver.

A brief history of KiwiSaver:

In 2007, the Clark government introduced KiwiSaver with a $1000 kick-start paid on joining, an annual fees subsidy of $40, and up to $1040 matched by the government, dollar-for-dollar.

In 2009, the Key government removed the $40 annual fee subsidy, capped the employer compulsory contribution at 2%, and discontinued the employer tax credit which had been introduced in 2008.

Then, in 2012, they reduced the member tax credit to 50c per $1 contributed, meaning the government would match a maximum of $521 per year, down from $1,040.

Finally, in 2015, the Key government abolished the $ 1,040 kickstart for new members.

As a result of National’s changes to KiwiSaver, New Zealanders have missed out on significant savings. Then, over the weekend, National announced that they would do what everybody knew needed to be done and help Kiwis save for their retirement, no doubt with one eye on means-testing Super.

Should National win, KiwiSaver will become compulsory next year, and there will be an automatic $1500 kickstart for newborns. I assume the reason they referred to newborns is not so much about the image of helping new parents, although that was laid on with a trowel, but because others who are not newborns won’t be eligible for the kickstart when they join the scheme.

I can’t argue with the policy; it should have been done years ago, but I think they have some cheek making it the cornerstone announcement of their conference over the weekend, given how they have degraded the scheme to date.

The thing is, they probably already have sufficient multi-party support to make the scheme compulsory now. The left would support it, and Winston Peters has been trying to do just that for decades, although maybe not ACT, which would probably address the issue of rising super costs by adding financial clauses to its euthanasia bill.

I suppose it’s better this way. Labour would have been blamed for taking money from the pockets of hard-working Kiwis if they had made it compulsory, whereas National are seen as investing in our future, even though they probably have the numbers to pass such legislation and there is no need for them to wait and make it an election promise.

Why not just do it? Again, if it were the left, people would be up in arms, saying “Why did you wait? You’ve cost Kiwis millions in retirement savings by doing so.” But instead of collaborating with their coalition partners, they chose to badmouth them at their conference, with Simeon Brown referring to National as the mummy and the daddy and implying that ACT and NZ First were the children.

I wrote after seeing that:

Holy heck, Simeon Brown was dire at the National Party convention; a charisma-free zone with one-liners that a Christmas cracker maker would reject.

Joss wrote, “I had the privilege of judging primary school speeches last Friday; honestly, these kids could run rings around Simeon Brown. His speech was a real shocker.”

Paula pointed out that “needlessly criticising NZ First is not a game for amateurs.”

Clearly National are concerned that their partners are eating their lunch, leading Campaign Manager Brown to say this of his coalition colleagues:

Simeon Brown. Image: RNZ.

Which I thought might be their new campaign slogan, and imagined Nicola Willis and Louise Upston singing “Sharing isn’t caring” while shovelling loot to billionaires, adding, “they don’t want to share, and we just don’t care.”

Trevor saw a possible silver lining, writing, “I hope that National get so worried that they go all out to get Epsom to go with them rather than just giving it to ACT. It would be great to see the ACT party end.”

Asked yesterday about his statements on his coalition partners, Simeon wasn’t backing down and continued to call them “children”, which is a bit like being called “unkemp” by Chris Bishop.

National and ACT oppose the Greens’ Wealth Tax.

Well, colour me surprised. Who would have thought it? Parties that represent and are funded by the wealthy don’t want anything to happen to their preferred demographic.

By Daniel Vernon. Link .

For goodness sake, what sort of Prime Minister, in a country where charities cannot meet the demand from people who lack the basic necessities, focuses on the needs of billionaires?

ACT Party leader David Seymour said it was a "Hunger Games" vision, which is more than a little ironic for a party that follows the mantra of “Survival of the Fittest”.

Is there any limit that National or ACT would deem acceptable? $10,000,000 is quite a lot of wealth beyond the family home; it’s plenty for a bach and an investment property, just not a whole string of properties. But if $10m is too low, at what point should the super-wealthy chip in a bit more so we can live in a better society? $50m? How about $100m? It’s a trick question, of course, because there is no level of wealth that Luxon or Seymour think should be taxed.

Christopher Luxon and David Seymour. Image: BeFunky.

I was disappointed to see Chris Hipkins immediately rule out a wealth tax or an inheritance tax. Firstly, I think we need more tax revenue to put our country right, and secondly, at a time of conflict within the coalition, people will look for co-operation between the opposition parties.

It made me think - why does the left allow themselves to be lumped together as if they have to make excuses for their potential partner’s policies or rule them out entirely?

National doesn’t do that with ACT or NZ First policies; they just say that’s not our policy and be done with it. The media shrug their shoulders as if to say, “oh, well, fair enough”, and move on to the next thing. I understand that Hipkins must play to the centre to win, but it would be good to see him at least leave the door open to more progressive policies while being clear that a Wealth Tax is not a Labour policy.

The usual suspects who oppose the Greens' Wealth Tax call it an envy tax, but I’m not envious and don’t want their money, not one red cent. What I do want is a health system with the resources it needs and more help for those who are struggling.

What’s so unreasonable about that?

Have a great day, all you lovely people. 🙂

Ngā mihi,

Nick.

To end today, here’s Travie McCoy with Billionaire ft. Bruno Mars.

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