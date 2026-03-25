Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

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John Collyns's avatar
John Collyns
10h

I agree that an enquiry into the relationship between NZ1st, the fishing industry, the mining sector and anything to do with Big Baccy is an essential step for the next Government. As a former lobbyist, I am appalled that we're being given such a bad name ....

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3 replies by Nick Rockel and others
Mike Friend's avatar
Mike Friend
10h

So Shane speaks of 'The Matua' in the third person in an attempt to elevate his mana! This simple statement tells us all we need know about a self centred bloated fool whose ego and sense of self is so inflated the fisheries could use him as a 'Danger keep away' marker buoy. Great work again Nick, humour combined with truth always a good combination!

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