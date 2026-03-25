Oh, fish in the sea

Won't you listen to me?

My wife needs a wish

From the magic fish

Songwriters: Toby Laing / Dallas Tamaira / Chris Faiumu / Joseph Lindsay / Iain Gordon / Tehimana Kerr / Scott Towers.

Kiwis love to fish, whether for leisure or competition, and many see it as their birthright to share kai moana on the table and nourish their whanau with the bounty of the seas.

Like any resource, our fisheries require care and consideration of the future so that commercial operators can co-exist with recreational fishers without jeopardising the ability of future generations to also enjoy the ocean’s harvest.

Removing restrictions.

A week ago, Shane Jones decided to shake things up by removing current restrictions to advantage commercial organisations, leaving individuals concerned about the impact on an activity they hold dear.

Under Jones’ proposal, the minimum legal-size limit for a range of species, including snapper, tarakihi, butterfish, blue moki and trevally would be removed. These restrictions mean that undersized fish, for example, snapper smaller than 25cm, have to be returned to the ocean.

Legasea CEO Sam Woolford said, “Killing baby fish in order to create more fish for export – that’s kneecapping productivity. If you take a juvenile fish out of the ecosystem, it doesn’t have a chance to reproduce.”

Legasea CEO Sam Woolford says he was blindsided by the plan to remove minimum legal-size limits for the commercial sector. Image: NZME.

Of course, the restrictions would still apply to recreational fishers, creating an unfair playing field where commercial operators can do as they please, while the laws still pertain to individuals who are now concerned about the impacts on fish stocks.

I wrote:

Removing size restrictions for commercial operators is madness and pure short-term greed. Someone needs to thoroughly investigate the finances of NZ First, and their MPs - they're dodgy as.

Denise was not impressed and wrote, “Shane Jones couldn’t give a fuck about any future left for our tamariki. He's ruthless, lining his own back pockets for what's left of his life. Despicable.”

Elaine said, “So kill the life that should be left to grow to a worthwhile size? So in the future there'll be less in the sea. Dumb!”

Quanah commented, “This disgusts me, as someone from Shameless Jones' rohe, knowing he knows his tikanga, he speaks te reo, he was a champion of the underdogs, fiercely opposed to mining. I wonder how much it costs to buy his Mana?”

Shane Jones does seem to be on the wrong side of sustainability, be it mining, drilling, or fishing, and now he’s taken to wearing a suit that looks like a second-hand car dealer in the 1970s, one that I eventually remembered seeing before:

Widespread complaints.

While opponents to resuming the extraction of fossil fuels and mining the conservation estate might have been dismissed by NZ First as tree-hugging lefties, the same does not apply to those who enjoy fishing.

They come from all walks of life, and it’s probably the only area where many on the right genuinely care about sustainability. That’s what makes it such an odd thing for the coalition to have proposed.

If you’ve spent any time on social media, you’ll know that those who have a profile photo of a dead fish tend to be quite right-wing. Are those really the sort of people that the government wants to antagonise?

Even the cookers at Destiny Church hated the idea, and those are the sort of people NZ First appeals to. Not that I’m suggesting that Winston has become the political embodiment of Brian Tamaki.

At NZ First’s State of the Nation last week, the brethren of the bewildered turned up to tell Shane Jones of their love for the loaves and the fishes. The latter, anyway, given that the bread goes to Brian.

NZ First minister and deputy leader Shane Jones (centre) comes out to meet protesters at the State of the Nation address. Photo / Adam Pearse.

From the NZ Herald: “Destiny Church members gathered outside the venue were protesting Fisheries Minister Shane Jones’ recreational fishing reform, claiming he was friendly to commercial fishing outfits.”

I wrote:

You know times have changed when the cookers at Destiny Church are protesting at a NZ First rally.

Todd wrote of the mob, “Holy shitballs, wait until they find out they're being morally responsible, they'll be so conflicted they may explode.”

For once, the coalition recognised they were heading in the wrong direction and decided to go back the way they had come.

The straw man falls apart.

So why do it? It's something that is almost universally unpopular, except among Shane Jones’s mates in the industry. The same people who didn’t want cameras watching what they were doing, and can make more money by just hoovering up anything that moves and shoving it into a can, rather than worrying about the future of fish or fishing.

John Key used to employ a political tactic called a straw man, one in which an unpopular move is proposed, and if/when people complain, they cancel the action they have told us they were planning.

Straw Man, Image: LinkedIn.

It’s a useful tactic not only to gauge the level of dissatisfaction among voters, while retaining an escape valve, but also to get credit for listening and not doing the thing you said you would do, even if you had no intention of doing it - because it was simply a straw man.

The goal is to end up being more popular for having listened than if they hadn’t raised the stupid idea in the first place. And while this assistance to the fishing industry may have had a single sponsor, its undoing had many queuing up to take credit.

Credit where it’s due.

Yesterday, Shane Jones was asked about Mr Luxon having stopped the unpopular move, but the Minister for pillaging our natural world was quick to say that Mr Peters should get all the credit, in keeping with the first rule of NZ First: Always make Winston look good.

This came after both Luxon and Peters posted that they had spoken to Jones and put a stop to the unpopular proposal.

Mr Luxon wrote, “This morning I spoke to New Zealand First Minister Shane Jones and he agreed to take out the sections of the Fisheries Amendment Bill that removes the minimum size limits.”

While Mr Peters tweeted, “I spoke with the Minister in charge, Shane Jones, on this matter. We decided to review this part of the legislation and use the select committee to remove this clause.”

Now, now, boys, no need to fight; there’s plenty of correcting of Shane to go around.

Mr Jones said, “The prime minister is a very collegial man, and I don't want to reveal anything that happens between his kōrero and mine, but there's only one person that's capable of instructing the matua, and that's the rangatira, Winston.”

Seemingly forgetting that he is a cabinet minister in Mr Luxon’s government, not one dictated by Mr Peters, although I appreciate that in an election year it can be difficult to know who you’re representing.

Although one thing is clear, it’s not us that Jones represents, it’s the interests of commercial fishing operators. Whether he is purely motivated by their convivial wining and dining rather than some other lucrative arrangement is something that should definitely be looked at.

Perhaps once this is over, the next Labour/Greens government could have an inquiry into the relationships between NZ First MPs and the industries they facilitate because something stinks, and it’s not fish.

Have a good Friday, folks, and do look out for storm-borne fish flying through the gale. As a reminder, if you can see the button below, you’re either not subscribed or you’re logged out. If you'd like to access all my writing and support my work, you have five more days to save 20%.

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Ngā mihi,

Nick.

To end today, here’s Fat Freddy’s Drop with 'Fish in the Sea'.

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