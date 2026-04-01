Fly me to the moon

Let me play among the stars

Let me see what spring is like

On Jupiter and Mars

In other words, hold my hand

In other words, darling, kiss me

Song by Bart Howard.

Pavlova Paradises.

Yesterday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addressed the nation, warning that challenging months lie ahead due to the fuel crisis, but that the government will do everything it can to shield people from the impacts. It was the first time an Australian leader had spoken in this way since Covid and, prior to that, the GFC.

Albanese is taking this seriously and is willing to be honest with the public about the rough times ahead, while halving fuel excise taxes to lower motorists' costs by 26 cents per litre.

Anthony Albanese with his NZ counterpart Christopher Luxon. (Peter Meecham/AAP PHOTOS

Meanwhile, on this side of the Tasman, it's still all she’ll be right. We have enough fuel, even if half of it hasn’t actually arrived here, and we’ll just go about our business as if everything is fine.

Home support workers.

Amidst that veneer of the status quo, Simeon Brown told us he was working urgently to support in-home caregivers struggling with increased fuel costs.

It made me think - and this is why some of us have been complaining about your inaction, a month into this conflict, and you should have already prepared to help various groups, not be undertaking supposedly heroic efforts to get it done now.

I mean, how difficult is it just to raise the mileage rate to the one used by the Inland Revenue? Currently, Home Support Workers receive 63.5 cents per km, which hasn’t changed since 2022. Meanwhile, the IRD reimbursement rates range from $1.17 to $1.26 per km for petrol or diesel.

The Matua toes the line.

This morning on Breakfast, Tova talked with Shane Jones, who, in her words, has been leading the crisis response alongside Nicola Willis. She asked whether it was time for the sort of address here that we’ve seen from Albanese.

“The Matua”, which is how Jones refers to himself, said, “No, it’s time for people to enjoy their Easter break.” Or in other words, nothing to see here.

Jones said Kiwis are full of common sense, although his presence in parliament would tend to suggest otherwise, and that we shouldn’t “catastrophise” the situation. He said he wanted to “assure Kiwis that we’re not going back to the prodigality of Covid.”

Tova asked Shane why he and Nicola were leading this response rather than the Prime Minister. There was a long silence before Jones said that, in a statutory sense, he has an obligation to contribute, essentially ‘no comment’, before saying he didn’t want to add to the misconception that the PM isn’t involved.

Not exactly a ringing endorsement of the country’s leader, who surely also has an obligation to contribute. Maybe Luxon could get the coffees, and perhaps a Berocca for Jones, who always looks like he’s in need of an infusion of B12.

LunchMoney Luxon.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister was sent quite a few invoices; in fact, 5,000 of them, and worse news for Christopher: they are all OVERDUE.

Still Minding the Gap project leader Dr Jo Cribb said, “Around 5000 women have emailed the Prime Minister. We think they deserve a reply. New Zealand women deserve to know where Prime Minister Christopher Luxon stands on this issue. How many emails does he need to get in order to give us an answer?”

Image: NZ Herald.

I posted:

How did that song go again, Christopher?

"I got bills I gotta pay

So I'ma gon' work, work, work every day

I got mouths I gotta feed

So I'ma gon' make sure everybody eats

I got bills..."



Pay your bills, Mr Luxon.

In case you had expelled the event from your mind, here’s a reminder of Luxon singing Bills by LunchMoney Lewis.

Alison commented, “One of those 5000 invoices was from me ... a disgruntled teacher.”

Fiona wrote:

“I was one of those women sending an email. I’m also one of the representative plaintiffs in the recent High Court case about community (LMC) midwives’ pay. The Judge said we deserved fair pay and awarded us $1000 each for humiliation and vindictiveness by the Crown, as well as back pay from 2020 as part of a much bigger settlement. We won, but the Crown immediately appealed. Think of the enormous cost to the taxpayer of (potentially) another go-around in court. And yet this “CEO” can’t even reply to us.”

Winston gets it right.

This is something I wasn’t expecting to say today, especially after so much cowardice and failure to speak out against what was wrong in a certain part of the world.

But this time we got it right, and joined “Australia, France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom in expressing ‘deep concern’ about an Israeli bill expanding the death penalty for Palestinians.”

From the Guardian:

A new Israeli law that would allow the execution of Palestinians convicted on terror charges for deadly attacks, but not Jewish extremists accused of similar crimes, would constitute a war crime if enacted, according to one of the UN’s most senior human rights officials.

Demonstrators raise their hands covered in red paint during a protest near the Knesset after Israel's parliament passed the death penalty law on Monday. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, tweeted: “It is an asymmetric measure that would not apply to Israelis who committed the same crimes. Same crime, different punishment. That is not justice. It is a step closer to apartheid.”

This is a repugnant crime which the Green Party sought to move a motion on yesterday. Labour and Te Pāti Māori indicated their support, but there was nothing from National or NZ First, and ACT actually opposed it, saying, “If the House passed a motion every time a country passed a law of concern, we would spend more time talking about other countries' legislation than our own.”

A fair point perhaps, but this isn’t just any law. This means that if a Palestinian were to, for example, fight back and kill an Israeli settler, they could be executed, but if the settler kills the Palestinian, then no such law applies.

So well done, Winston, on doing the right thing for once, even if you only did so due to a long-standing convention of New Zealand opposing the death penalty in all circumstances, and not because of the grotesque unfairness from a ghastly regime that is constantly committing war crimes.

The Dark Side of the Moon.

Today, sometime after 11:30 am, NASA is sending a rocket to the moon. Not for astronauts to bounce about on the surface as if they were in a Hollywood basement, but to check out what’s on the Dark Side.

Christopher Luxon as an astronaut. Image: Grok.

Who knows what they’ll discover? Perhaps Major Tom? Syd Barrett? The missing Epstein files? Luxon’s backbone? Or maybe Nicola Willis’s economic plan?

If you’re new here, then welcome to Nick’s Kōrero, a newsletter that features political news and liberal views from Aotearoa, New Zealand. Sometimes satirical, and always anti-bullshit.

This is my livelihood, and I’m very grateful for your support, which allows me to share views held by many but underrepresented in mainstream media.

A subscription costs $8 per month or $80 annually, granting you access to all my writing—usually about five newsletters per week—and allowing you to participate in discussions. Thank you for your support. 🙂

To end today, here’s Fly Me to the Moon/Lucky by Rick Hale & Breea Guttery.

Thanks for reading Nick's Kōrero! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Have a great Easter all you lovely people, stay safe on the roads, eat all the chocolate and hot cross buns with lashings of butter.

Ngā mihi,

Nick.