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Warren's avatar
Warren
7d

The Weasel just increased the support workers price per kilometre from 63.5 cents to 82.5. My wife said that is a slap in the face. And that is only temporary. What an arse hat!!

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Chrissie Cope's avatar
Chrissie Cope
7d

OMG, Simeon as campaign manager - I predict that the campaign just got a whole lot dirtier, having seen his disgraceful misinformation, and downright lying, campaign over the 2nd covid report. A nasty abhorrent little weasel.

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