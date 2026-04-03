Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nick Rockel's avatar
Nick Rockel
5d

If this one reaches 100 likes by early afternoon, I'll open it up.

Reply
Share
Keith Simes's avatar
Keith Simes
5d

Penk was fortunate to get Minister of Space, there are many space cadets in the caucus awaiting their chance to lift off

Reply
Share
7 replies by Nick Rockel and others
45 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nick Rockel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture