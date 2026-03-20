Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MsP's avatar
MsP
4h

Excellent article Nick. Those two robots need to be turned off and scrapped immediately. It’s a tragically predictable response from Seymour to the schools doing something constructive for their communities. Seymour is hilariously tragically evil.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Russ Sewell's avatar
Russ Sewell
4h

How about 8% from the 8% ATLAS funded party.

Vote these pricks out in 26

Reply
Share
36 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nick Rockel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture