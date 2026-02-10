Nick's Kōrero

Nick Rockel
6h

Had to post in my Facebook, I’m sure it won’t be necessary here…

“While I think Sunny is self interested and dodgy it doesn’t mean it’s ok to post anything generalizing about people from India. If you post things like “Go Back to India”, they will be deleted and you’ll probably be blocked. Racism is never ok.”

Darien Fenton
7h

What a gobsmackingly awful day of news for the CoC. The grifters are being exposed. Anyone who had anything to do with Sunny when he was standing for selections in multiple seats for Labour years ago knew this would all end in tears. Sadly he has managed to leave us with an ill thought out piece of legislation now in the House on citizens arrest ; despite the retailers, police and many others warning it was dangerous. There's also something about instant fines for shoplifters I think in the same legislation. And his next job before he is sacked in May - working on facial recognition - he and his mate from a Liquor outlet. OMG! Then Winston. Honestly I am not surprised, but going to a boxing match in the UAE, sitting in the front row, then saying going to the races was the purpose of this jaunt, is just so breathtakingly outrageous. I thought our Labour / Greens team were great in the House yesterday exposing the shoddy energy "policy" of the Nats. Expecting another day of it today in the House, but also please watch the Brooke van Velden screw the workers even more Employment Relations Bill up to committee stages this afternoon. For the record NZ First (and of course ACT and National) voted in favour of the second reading. There is so much damage being done to workers by this bill. I will report accordingly, but it will become law, probably by the end of this week.

