Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

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Mary Brudenell's avatar
Mary Brudenell
3h

What a low bar there is to be a Minister in this shameful government. Every day I am shocked by the new depths they plunge to. Anyone would think there is nothing serious going on in the world. Bring on the Labour/Green/ TPM government in November...we seriously need some competent adults in the room!

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Janine's avatar
Janine
2h

I was in the NZDF for 20yrs and it was well understood that our Defence force was better received in overseas deployments in and around the Pacific and beyond because we had a strong maori cultural element in our ‘culture’. Last year I was privileged to attend an Army graduation and was moved and very proud of the deep connection between NZDF and maori culture. It makes the team spirit of the Army/NZDF stronger - no mistake. This dweeb of a man Stephenson knows absolutely nothing about team spirit and less about maori culture. He is nothing but ignorance and racism in a suit. Shameful man.

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