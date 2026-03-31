So stop your fussin'

Boy

Please

Stop your fussin'

Boy

Songwriters: Toni Childs / David Ricketts

Todd Stephenson, you know the creepy one in ACT. No, not him, the shorter one, the bloke who wants to be the Minister for the UnCultural Revolution, remember him?

He declared some time ago that, although he was the spokesperson for arts, culture, and heritage, he wasn’t particularly interested in the creative stuff, had never read a book, nor did he wish to, and when it came to heritage - it was a big Yeah Nah.

Todd Stephenson and some of the many books he has not read. Image: The Guardian.

Yeah, that guy, the one who has spent most of his life in Australia working for Big Pharma and returned here to ensure his former employers receive a generous share of the cake when it came to our drugs funding.

With an election to win, he’s doing his bit to elevate the profile of the party by raising the racist flag and shaking it all about, as was so successful in 2023. Plus, he’s differentiating the Pink team from the Blue one by calling out senior National MPs, Judith Collins and Louise Upston, who are both pretty awful people and yet somehow not as detestable as this snivelling little creep.

Not in the Army.

Back in February, Todd Stephenson began by asserting his authority over the military's training.

Mr Stephenson said, “New Zealanders expect Army leaders to be war-fighters, not performers. Requiring officers to memorise waiata and karakia was a clear case of priorities drifting off course.”

He then raised the matter with the Defence Minister, Judith Collins, who indicated that the training had been paused for consultation. That, however, was not good enough for Stephenson, who said, “That pause is welcome, but it should become permanent.”

Judith Collins. Photo / Sylvie Whinray.

Corporal Stephenson declared, “ACT will keep pushing to ensure the Armed Forces stay focused on what actually keeps New Zealand safe.” Which sounds good until you realise he doesn’t mean ACT will grow a pair and stand independently against illegal wars, he just means getting rid of all the Māori things, as if that is going to keep NZ safe.

Not the website.

Needless to say, the military changes had nothing to do with the army concentrating on the right priorities. Like so many ACT initiatives, it was prompted by anonymous member(s) of the public who had lodged complaints.

Or, in other words, Todd had been browsing the Hobson’s Pledge page and noticed that voters there said they had not gone far enough or been strict enough in cracking down on all things Māori.

The same applies to government websites. Just as those criticising waiata have no real interest in the army, undoubtedly, those demanding design changes have no real interest in website usability; they simply want the Māori content gone.

ACT likes to portray itself as being spendthrift and famously questioned the value of a human life in relation to Covid, but what price can you put on racism?

Todd Stephenson appears to be making a charge to steal the title ‘Weasel’ and another word that starts with ‘W’ from Simeon Brown.

As he had over the Army, Todd Stephenson wrote a letter to Judith Collins, which is an unusual way for coalition members to communicate, unless, of course, publicity is the aim.

Stephenson, the hero of Pākehā Lives Matter, was alarmed that the government’s website had a Te Reo logo first. Can you imagine? The horror.

Todd Stephenson is fourth on the ACT Party's list. Photo: Supplied / The-Southland-Times.

This time, Todd wrote, “When Government branding does not reflect clearly articulated commitments, it creates the perception that either the direction is not being firmly driven or that departments are exercising discretion in areas where there should be none.”

Collins said she was concerned about the cost of agency rebranding activities and had raised it with Public Service Commissioner Sir Brian Roche. Quite responsible behaviour at a time of fuel and cost crises, not to waste money on a rebranding exercise that serves no purpose beyond placating racists.

Stephenson isn’t the sort of person to listen to reason and took to Social Media to have a go at National:

“It is a bit disappointing that things have been so slow,” Stephenson said.

Green Party public service spokesman Francisco Hernandez responded, “It would be good to see a Government that’s actually focused on real issues and not just wasting their time with pointless bulls**t like this.”

Not in the Stadia.

In a busy week for Todd, after being largely invisible for two years, he then decided to challenge Louise Upston over government support for events, specifically Robbie Williams and Tottenham Hotspur. For once, he might have had a point.

The story was on 1 News last night; you can access it here with a TVNZ+ logon.

On the one hand, I accept that large events do bring in revenue for a region, but as Todd has said, why are we helping to fund a Robbie Williams concert? The guy is a multi-millionaire, has played here numerous times, and probably would again. So why hand him a chunk of the government’s $70m Major Events and Tourism Package? Or “slush fund,” as Stephenson referred to it.

Similarly, Premier League football teams make huge amounts of money but notoriously send reserve squads for off-season fixtures, like a trip to the Asia/Pacific region.

Aside from anything else, and any Spurs fans might like to look away now, the way things are going this season, Tottenham may not even be a Premier League team as they are currently sitting one point above the relegation zone.

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston said Kiwis were “wildly excited” about Spurs coming to New Zealand, and she would speak to Stephenson.

Louise Upston. Photo: RNZ / Angus Dreaver.

Upston was obviously unimpressed with Todd’s outburst, saying, “People are entitled to their views. Normally, I would have thought in coalitions that we talk to each other about it, so I’ll be making sure I have a chat to that MP. I’m the sort of person who has conversations to someone’s face. If you’ve got something to say, bring it on.”

Bring it on, eh? My money in that fight would be on Louise. I suspect she’ll take him down a peg or two, or at least enlighten the guy about Coalition Politics 101.

Or perhaps Mr Stevenson will become the next deputy of the ACT party, assuming he can prise the rifle from the hand of Nicola McKee.

Either way, it looks like we’re in for a lot more infighting among the coalition parties as they jostle for position with election day in sight. Meanwhile, a strong unified team from Labour and the Greens, with polite disagreement, not this sort of shenanigans, should give voters yet another reason to ditch the coalition.

Have a great Wednesday, folks. Don’t fall for any pranks or far-fetched tales. And if you can spare a few dollars, your support through subscribing is much appreciated. 🙂

To end today, it’s Toni Childs with Stop Your Fussin’