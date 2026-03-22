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John Farrell's avatar
John Farrell
4h

I inadvertently listened to his interview on RNZ this morning, where he whined about Iran closing the Strait of Hormuz, without acknowledging why they are doing this. Does he think we are stupid?

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Christine van Beurden's avatar
Christine van Beurden
4h

So frustrating, either they're a bunch of idiots who have no inkling of how difficult things could becomr or they're just avoiding doing anything that might cost money. How I long for Jacinda, Grant and Ashley and their daily briefings - it was all laid out, no doubt, no speculation. All I get from this is that things are worse than they are saying and one day we'll be told there is no fuel so suck it up. Good on Ali Pugh, she is one journalist that doesn't give Luxon a free ride.

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