Sittin' in the mornin' sun

I'll be sittin' when the evenin' come

Watching the ships roll in

And then I watch 'em roll away again, yeah

Songwriters: Stephen Lee Cropper / Otis Redding.

"Go hard and go early" was the phrase Jacinda Ardern used to describe our response to Covid. This morning, our current Prime Minister appeared on TVNZ’s Breakfast programme to explain that his government would be taking the opposite kind of approach to dealing with the looming fuel crisis.

In terms of providing assistance or doing anything beyond staring eagerly at the horizon and hoping with fingers crossed that our next shipment will arrive, we are going to take it as it comes; there’s no need to rush to a response.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis adds value by dressing up and checking where the boats arrive. Photo: RNZ / Felix Walton

This, despite petrol prices rising by about 55 cents per litre and diesel by nearly 90 cents, with businesses struggling to stay afloat and wondering how they will cope if these prices persist for a couple of months. Which is a very real possibility, an almost certainty, to everyone except the National government, who are like possums in the headline, assuming the oncoming truck will change direction at the last moment.

The problem for the government is that it has painted itself into a corner. They’ve spent so much time berating the last government for spending money to help people and businesses during a pandemic and painting them as fiscally irresponsible that if they were to take action and help Kiwis at a time of need, they would look like complete hypocrites who don’t know what they’re talking about.

Honestly, that hardly seems like much of a secret.

Hope is not a plan.

Interviewer Ali Pugh started with some pleasantries about how busy the PM had been last week, which I thought was a joke, although I suppose the SPF50 required for his noggin would take a bit of work.

She quoted Luxon saying, “Hope is not a plan”, which is a nice phrase, although the PM looked a little perturbed when she then asked for one right off the bat, along with details of what the government’s targeted assistance would look like. Didn’t she want to talk about his highly successful trip to the Pacific?

Ali Pugh and Christopher Luxon. Image: TVNZ.

Luxon said, “Yeah, look, there are several things going on”, an utterly meaningless observation which he was presumably using to mark time until his brain booted up.

He said they were preparing for what would happen if shortages lasted a couple of months, then rapidly reassured the public that it wouldn’t happen and that it was just a precaution, as if we were idiots.

On support, he said they need to think very carefully about what is required and how to help working people. I thought, well, don’t strain the old grey matter too much, it’s been weeks now since this began, people are hurting now - what the heck are you waiting for?

Christopher Luxon. Image: TVNZ.

It’s not like the options are endless; you either lower the cost of fuel, for example, by reducing the tax take, which has grown substantially as prices have risen, or you need to give people more money to spend.

There are other things to consider, from subsidising public transport to mandating working from home if possible, but fundamentally, in terms of providing assistance, you either have to cut fuel taxes or provide some financial support - two things which a certain Finance Minister is no doubt loath to do.

“Targeted, Temporary, Timely”, Luxon trumpeted the National Party mantra for doing as little as possible to help while sounding responsible. I thought maybe they needed to look up the word “timely” in the dictionary, because the time to have a plan in place and assist people through this is right now, not once you’ve spent a couple more weeks stalling.

“Economically responsible”, intoned the PM, taking the opportunity to have a dig at Labour’s Covid spending. I thought it was a bit rich for a party that literally borrowed money for tax cuts to landlords to lecture anyone on that

Christopher Luxon. Image: TVNZ.

It was all about the balance, said the PM, between being fiscally responsible and helping people. But given that all he had to say was that they were waiting on more information, it looks more and more like the balance is between needing to help people and really not wanting to, lest it spoil Nicola’s numbers.

He blathered on and on about needing to help people, but not wanting to raise inflation or burden ourselves with more debt.

Ali asked if rural businesses would need to be included in the government’s support; he said they would have to be. I guess it’s easy to give things away when they don’t exist. Meanwhile, the interviewer didn’t look like she’d be signing up to buy any bridges from her guest anytime soon.

Ali Pugh. Image: TVNZ.

Luxon decided that perhaps some people didn’t know what fuel was, so he went on a wordy description of the different types of fuel and how reliant we are on them.

Almost as if it were just a delaying tactic to avoid having to commit to something or agree that he, in fact, had nothing to say because they still hadn’t done the work.

Ali said many countries overseas were considering work-from-home measures, and she asked the PM whether that was being considered. He waffled about plans written a couple of years ago and monitoring the situation, but clearly the answer was ‘no’.

The interviewer was looking more and more pissed off as she asked about public transport, eager to get an answer to a question. Things got worse as the PM rolled out more meaningless phrases, saying, “The bottom line is that there are a whole range of things that we’re considering…”

It was utter nonsense, and Ali had had enough, she said, “Your answers to all my questions are quite vague around all these range of things you’re considering. People are really looking for some answers here.”

Ali Pugh and Christopher Luxon. Image: TVNZ.

What I would say to you.

The PM replied, “Yeah, look, I’d just say, with respect to, well, a lot of it’s hypotheticals, right? So a lot of it is, you just asked me about public transport, right?”

Yes, well done, Prime Minister, that is the topic at hand. I could feel Ali’s pain. He continued: “I am saying to you, we are thinking through a support package for people, I’m just trying to tell you, I’m not going to go into details of it today, but I’m just saying to you it might be a series of things we have to do over the next few months.”

In case you’re unfamiliar with Luxonese, when he uses the words ‘range’ or ‘series’, he has absolutely no idea what he’s talking about, and if anyone uses the phrase “I am saying to you” while talking, they’re a bloody idiot.

We know you’re saying things; we can hear you. We just want you to say something meaningful that might give us some confidence that our PM is more than an over-promoted middle manager who can’t even answer basic questions.

Given the lack of urgency, Ali asked whether none of the measures being alluded to would kick in until we reached level 2.

“No, no, no, no”, said the PM before saying there was a need to get support to people quickly, in contrast with the Go Soft and Go Late approach his government has been taking.

Then the PM launched into an incredibly high-level description of the problem at hand, apparently unaware of his role in responding to it, before moaning about Covid again.

Ali was clearly fed up with the lack of answers and repeated attempts to blame the previous government, and asked whether we were talking about days or weeks before the government provides relief measures, and whether we would get information this week. Luxon obviously didn’t want to answer but did manage to unconvincingly say, “in a couple of weeks.”

At that stage, they moved to Winston Peters’ State of the Nation speech, so I’ll leave it there for today. Except to say that if you subscribe to Nick’s Kōrero today, it is just $64 a year, which works out to only $1.23 a week—a real bargain in today’s prices. Alternatively, you can pay $6.40 per month if that suits you better.

$64 for a year or $6.40 monthly.

Have a good Monday, folks, and take care, all of you lovely people. 🙂

Ngā mihi,

Nick.

To end today, here’s Otis Redding with Dock Of The Bay: