We know the coalition will put profits before people, but what about the planet? Don’t they have to live here too? Don’t they want their children to grow up in a world that is not under threat from worsening weather extremes and rising sea levels?

It would seem not.

The Ministers of Gas.

Not only has the coalition reversed the previous government’s ban on new oil and gas exploration, but from next month, we’ll have a $200 million fund to increase the availability of natural gas.

The coalition says we need those fossil fuels, rather than leaving them in the ground, until we’re able to rely on renewable energy, while doing next to nothing to make that a reality.

A $200 million fund aimed at improving gas security opens next month—photo / Getty Images.

From Newstalk ZB:

A gas advisory panel is being established to ensure decisions are informed by deep commercial and technical expertise, particularly given the complexities of gas exploration and market conditions in New Zealand.

That sounds like the energy company lobby to me. Even for this government, just handing things over to lobbyists to make the decisions is not a good look, but don’t worry, there are safeguards.

That panel provides advice to the decision-making ministers. So that’s a relief.

Or at least it would be if the ministers making the decisions weren’t Shane Jones and Chris Bishop, who seem to have little regard for managing their own health, let alone that of the planet.

Shane Jones and Chris Bishop. Photo: RNZ / Dom Thomas.

All that glitters…

When it comes to Jones and Bishop, gas is not the only concern; they’re also rather keen on giving the green light to those extracting minerals, like digging for gold in the Coromandel.

From Stuff:

Mining giant OceanaGold has received approval from the Government’s Fast Track panel to proceed with an ambitious plan to mine underneath conservation land near Waihi.

If you think the decision-making ministers are less than concerned about the environmental damage that will be caused, they absolutely couldn’t give a stuff about endangered species, for example, the native Archey’s Frog population.

Jones said previously of the mine, “If there is a mineral, if there is a mining opportunity and it’s impeded by a blind frog, goodbye, Freddy.”

OceanaGold’s New Zealand spokesperson, Alison Paul, said that without the Fast Track process, it would’ve taken years to obtain approval. Jones said approval would have taken more than 5 years under the usual consenting process, but with it, the process lasted only 112 days. Apparently, this is progress.

Chris Bishop called the project a “nationally significant investment.” Which is nice, but what’s at stake is our environment, and I feel that Jones and Bishop are quite possibly the worst people you could choose to undertake the due diligence to protect it.

Coromandel Watchdog of Hauraki chairwoman and former Green MP, Catherine Delahunty, described the approval as a “crime against the environment and our communities.”

There is always a trade-off between environmental damage and plundering the Earth for its wealth. Yes, our economy badly needs a fix. Still, one-off gas and mineral extraction is not the basis for ongoing prosperity, and it jeopardises our clean, green image, which is sustainable forever if we look after Papatūānuku.

She’s running.

I mentioned it when Tania Waikato said on her Facebook that she was looking to stand for the Greens. I see that it has now made the newspapers.

You might be familiar with Tania from her strong advocacy opposing the Treaty Principles Bill and the government’s intent to remove Māori content from the curriculum, in which she collated information from schools across the country, showing there was little appetite among educators for its removal.

She also has 20 years of experience as a lawyer and will be a formidable MP, either in opposition or, preferably, in government.

Tanya said that after spending a “heck of a year” protesting on the streets, “the need is simply too great to continue to just advocate from the sidelines.”

From the NZ Herald:

Waikato grew up in the small Bay of Plenty town of Te Teko, near the Rangitāiki River. She holds a Master of Laws with First Class Honours from the University of Auckland. She is Ngāti Awa, Tūhoe, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Hine and Whakatōhea.

Tanya, who will find out in February which electorate she might represent, said, “My campaign will be about people who feel locked out of power reclaiming their voice.”

“The 2026 election is our chance to build a more harmonious and just society where people can afford to feed their whānau, find good jobs in an economy that works for everyone and live in a country that finally honours its founding promise.”

Amen to that.

A more critical debate.

As we witnessed the circus over whether Ruth Richardson, an unelected lobbyist for the super-rich, would or would not debate Nicola Willis on the decisions she was making, the Greens had a better idea: debate us instead.

That sounds a lot more useful than two right-wingers arguing over how much austerity to apply.

From RNZ:

The Green Party is targeting “private interests and corporate greed” as it gears up for an election the co-leaders expect to be filled with vitriol and personal attacks. Swarbrick - facing her first campaign as co-leader - is calling for fundamental economic change, and laid down a challenge to take Richardson’s place in a debate with Willis.

Chlöe said, “The Greens are the ones asking this government and this country and this Parliament for a meaningful policy debate, which really actually prompts the question of why our Minister of Finance would prefer to entertain a debate with a ghost of this place, as opposed to the Green Party.”

I’m not sure I would’ve used the word ‘ghost’ for Richardson; ‘ghoul’ is the word that comes to mind, or any other kind of undead.

Rather than hunker down during times of high unemployment and low growth, the Greens think the government should step in and invest. Chlöe said, “One of the examples that we’ve given is a central North Island wood processing space, which could then be used for the sake of helping to decarbonise our electricity system, but also for helping to build more public housing.”

Of course, climate change is a key issue for the Greens. Swarbrick said, “We have been pushing Nicola Willis to provide transparency about the cost liabilities and meeting our nationally determined contribution [to the Paris Agreement], which she continues to say that we’re committed to, yet won’t show us the money.”

The coalition has chosen a short-term approach of ignoring climate change, but those chickens are coming home to roost, whether they acknowledge it or not.

Chlöe said, “The government is relying on climate policy being so complex and therefore potentially boring to people that they disengage from it, but this is a slow-moving car crash; the climate crisis is a cost-of-living disaster.”

Greens co-leaders Chlöe Swarbrick and Marama Davidson after their Budget 2025 launch at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A Christmas message.

Many of you support other parties, and that’s cool. I’m not trying to change anyone’s vote. But if you watch this end-of-year message from Marama, you might gain some insight into why I feel it is crucial that the Greens are a significant part of the next government alongside our friends in Labour and Te Pāti Māori.

Both Marama and Chlöe inspire me with their authenticity and their values. I hope they have senior ministerial positions this time next year.

Today is the last email from me until the new year. After four years of writing this newsletter, I’ve decided to take a Christmas break longer than a few days.

My eldest boy and his fiancée arrive in NZ from the back of beyond in Australia tomorrow morning, my eldest daughter and grandson in a couple of days, and the whole family will be together for our White Wine in the Sun (non-alcoholic for me, of course) this Christmas.

I hope you’ve enjoyed my writing this year and wish you and your whānau a very Meri Kirihimete for 2025.

If you've not subscribed, or even if you have, and you want to make a one-time donation of support, the proverbial cup of coffee, or a Christmas bonus, you could deposit that into the account: 12-3089-0245365-05 with holder: MR N A ROCKEL AND MRS F J ROCKEL.

Don’t worry if your banking system says the two don’t match; this isn’t our current account. I use a sub-account to keep Substack revenue separate for tax.

Ngā mihi,

Nick.

To end today, here's Goodshirt with Green and a pretty cool video.

