Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Keith Simes's avatar
Keith Simes
4h

Bing Crosby and I are both dreaming of a Green Christmas. The difference in calibre of people putting their hand up for the Opposition parties and the CoC incumbents is breathtaking. May you and the whanau have a wonderful time, and find time to recharge - it’s going to be a tough year

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Ann's avatar
Ann
4h

Merry Christmas Nick and have an awesome break with your whanau. Look forward to your korero next year

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
38 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Nick Rockel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture